Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex announces layoffs after FTX’s collapse
Stephen Hess, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex, has announced that it is laying off several individuals in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Hess added that Metaplex, the base layer of the Solana NFT ecosystem, is required to let go of its employees,...
Solana [SOL] – What next for holders after exchanges take this drastic step
Binance announced suspension of USDT and USDC (SOL) till further notice; OKX followed suit. On the contrary, Kraken announced support for the tokens. According to statements released by OKX, Binance, and ByBit, some Solana blockchain tokens may be delisted. No justifications were provided for this move and no mention of re-listing them was made either. Now, while Binance claimed that it was temporary, it did not indicate when it would resume.
Cardano, the hot swap function, and its impact on the future of ADA
Cardano has continued its efforts to improve transactions via its network with ongoing upgrades. Despite some advancement, its development activity tanked as ADA faced consolidation, considering its current sentiment. According to Cardano’s [ADA] weekly development update on 18 November, there was an advancement in its hot swap feature. For context,...
The curious case of FTX and the hacker that holds ETH worth $300 million
Ever since news around the FTX exchange started doing rounds, the entire cryptocurrency market was crippled with FUD. With each passing day, authorities are discovering shocking facts around SBF and the exchange. As of 19 November, PeckShieldAlert posted a tweet, which stated that the main cryptocurrency wallet associated with an...
Lido DAO’s LDO officially launches on Coinbase- What this means for investors
Lido Finance’s LDO is now available on Coinbase. Will this development trigger an influx of new demand for LDO?. Lido Finance and its native token LDO are still relatively young in the crypto market. This means there is still a lot of untapped potential, especially now that it has established itself as one of the top staking platforms. Its latest announcement may help it actualize its adoption goals.
Assessing the details of this latest Ponzi scheme amid the current market state
A 27-year-old investment manager from Ohio was arrested on 18 November for allegedly running a crypto Ponzi scheme. This fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scam raised at least $10 million from investors, according to a press release by the Department of Justice. The accused allegedly misled investors by promoting himself as an...
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
The full story of how FTX’s weak internal controls contributed to its collapse
FTX had poor financial reporting processes in place. Poor corporate culture undermined quality of work relations. A compromised system exposed shareholders and users to elevated risks. Laxity in corporate internal controls may have exacerbated FTX’s collapse, according to new CEO John J. Ray III. He pointed out that in his...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds of hitting $100 by 2030 are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the beginning of 2022, VeChain’s native token VET has been on a steady downtrend. The panic and uncertainty following the crypto-contagion triggered by Terra’s collapse in May pushed the altcoin below $0.037 – A price that VET hasn’t been able to reclaim since.
Binance’s CZ and Ethereum’s Vitalik agree on new idea as BNB remains stagnant
Binance’s CEO shared a solution to help avoid exchanges using customer funds as presented by Vitalik Buterin. BNB continues to prevail in static positions, according to its on-chain information. The CEO of Binance, CZ, agreed with Vitalik Buterin that Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) needed to produce public evidence showing user...
Uniswap: User and dev activity, lack of profitability, and everything in between
Uniswap’s development activity was the highest in October. Since FTX collapsed, the DEX has seen a surge in user activity. According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap [UNI] had the most development activity in the last month. In the last 30 days,...
Singapore’s Deputy PM reiterates decision to restrict crypto-speculation thanks to FTX
The downfall of FTX continues to make waves throughout the industry, sending wake-up calls to regulators and politicians alike. Those against crypto have found a new reason to continue opposing this novel technology. On the contrary, those who support it are questioning their decisions after seeing billions of dollars lost in this catastrophic event.
