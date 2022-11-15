Read full article on original website
Unauthorized recording device found inside a Bay Shore HS bathroom
Parents received a call from the school district Thursday afternoon about the incident.
Homicide victims' families, Nassau County ask for help in unsolved cases
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There's a new effort to solve murders on Long Island. Law enforcement joined victims' families Thursday to urge the public to help close the books on four unsolved homicides, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported. Families waiting years for justice joined Nassau County police and prosecutors with a plea. "We cannot solve crimes ... without witnesses being willing to step forward and speak up," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Thiasia Williams, a 28-year-old nurse, was picking up her boyfriend at a birthday party on MLK Drive in Hempstead in August 2020 when shots were sprayed from a white car. Her mother...
longisland.com
Caught On Video: Three Men Steal Commercial Lawnmower in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole a commercial lawnmower in Huntington Station. Three men stole a lawnmower, valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street on...
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Man arrested for killing mother in Deer Park
Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park
Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
CA Man Brandished Gun During Disturbance At East Meadow Motel, Police Say
An out-of-state man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a disturbance at a Long Island motel. Nassau County Police were called to East Meadow’s Coliseum Motor Inn, located on Hempstead Parkway, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, after getting reports that a man had displayed a firearm in the hallway.
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Shirley Elementary School, Drawing Racist Graffiti
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew racist graffiti on cabinets and a classroom whiteboard.
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Bay Shore Man Who Shot Ex-Girlfriend 'In Jealous Rage' Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder
A Long Island man has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge after shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest. Sammie Darby, age 22, admitted to the second-degree attempted murder charge for the incident that happened in Bay Shore in November of last year, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Riverhead police seek help locating teen missing from Timothy Hill￼
The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Mya Feliciano-Rameriez, a resident at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead, who left the facility at about 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 and has not returned, according to a police press release. Police described Feliciano-Rameriez...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree
Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
fox5ny.com
Brentwood pawn shop owner charged with running organized retail theft ring
NEW YORK - A pawnshop owner in Brentwood, along with several associates, has been indicted for allegedly running an organized retail theft crime ring that operated out of his shop, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Carlos Ulloa, 50, of Patchogue, owned and operated EZ Cash Pawn and...
Man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Long Island home, police say
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death in the kitchen of her Long Island home, police said Wednesday. Authorities responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on 23rd Street in Deer Park at around 7 a.m. and found the son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, 33, standing outside the […]
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
Police: Man sought for stealing engagement ring from Suffolk mall
Police say the masked man asked to see a diamond engagement ring at Kay Jewelers at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore earlier this month.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Possibly rabid coyote attacks two in North Salem; still on the loose
A warning was posted by Warren Lucas around 5 p.m. Thursday, and suggests one person was bitten on the leg and suffered a puncture wound.
