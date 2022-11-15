ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

Homicide victims' families, Nassau County ask for help in unsolved cases

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- There's a new effort to solve murders on Long Island. Law enforcement joined victims' families Thursday to urge the public to help close the books on four unsolved homicides, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported. Families waiting years for justice joined Nassau County police and prosecutors with a plea. "We cannot solve crimes ... without witnesses being willing to step forward and speak up," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. Thiasia Williams, a 28-year-old nurse, was picking up her boyfriend at a birthday party on MLK Drive in Hempstead in August 2020 when shots were sprayed from a white car. Her mother...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Man arrested for killing mother in Deer Park

Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Nov. 16 for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to a house on 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death. Her son, Gabriel Cabral-Cardona, was arrested at the scene. Cabral-Cardona, 33, of 659 Grand Blvd., was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident.
DEER PARK, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park

Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
LINDENHURST, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree

Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy