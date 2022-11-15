Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Three observations from the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Boston Celtics (11-3) visited the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) on Wednesday. Boston wanted to push its winning streak to eight games. Atlanta wanted to build on Monday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics got 44 points from their bench in a 126-101 victory over the Hawks. Jaylen Brown...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta
A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics
There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
Sharpshooting Wizards host high-scoring Thunder
The Washington Wizards aim to extend their season-high winning streak to five games Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hawks takeaways: Supporting cast takes over in C's win
The Boston Celtics cruised to their eighth consecutive victory as they took down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 126-101. They have their supporting cast to thank for it. With stars Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22 points) having off shooting nights, plus Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the rest of the squad was forced to step up. Not only did they rise to the occasion, they dominated from start to finish.
Blake Griffin’s message to Marcus Smart that sparked heroic effort vs. Thunder
Blake Griffin never entered the game for the Boston Celtics on Monday night, yet was still critical in the team’s comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His help didn’t come in the form of playing time, but rather a piece of advice he gave to Celtics point guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory
The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s impending return
The Brooklyn Nets are riding the high of glorious victory after they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers off a game-winning tip-in from unsung hero Royce O’Neale to bail out Kevin Durant from what was a brutal crunch-time stretch that included a missed free-throw and allowing an and-one conversion. More...
Jim Boeheim eyes 1,000th win as Syracuse faces Northeastern
Syracuse already is searching for answers after playing just two games this season. The Orange hope to bounce back from
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Comments / 0