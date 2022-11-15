ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Celtics send strong message to Bucks, NBA hammering Hawks in Atlanta

A switch seems to have been flicked within the Boston Celtics after they experienced the most heartbreaking defeat a team could ever experience – an NBA Finals loss. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are laying waste to the NBA to begin the 2022-23 campaign, clearly motivated to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. And their latest victory, a 126-101 drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks, should scare the rest of the league even more, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics

There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hawks takeaways: Supporting cast takes over in C's win

The Boston Celtics cruised to their eighth consecutive victory as they took down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 126-101. They have their supporting cast to thank for it. With stars Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22 points) having off shooting nights, plus Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the rest of the squad was forced to step up. Not only did they rise to the occasion, they dominated from start to finish.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory

The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: New York Knicks Get HUGE WIN in Salt Lake Over JAZZ | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 15, 2022)

The New York Knicks defeat the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Highlights from November 15, 2022. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals. Cam Reddish finished with 19 points, 1 steal, and 1 BLK. RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and 4 assists. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 4 steals. Jericho Sims finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

