3 Game-Changing Words to Take Resolutions from Goals to Reality

It is time for New Year Goal Setting and people are taking their resolutions much more seriously than in years past. This is no surprise for leaders in the field of business strategy, productivity, and leadership because we know the critical importance and power of goal setting.

There is a lot of optimism that this coming year will be better. You will see realization of your hopes and dreams with a rigorous planning process to kick off the new year. There is no doubt that life and business will continue to change because change is the only constant. Management guru Peter Drucker wisely said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

Setting goals or resolutions is not enough. Studies continue to show that less than 10 percent of people who make resolutions succeed. How can you beat the odds? These three areas are key to success in every endeavor: Clarity, Focus, and System.

Clarity. Far too many people have clarity around what they don’t want rather than what they truly want their future to be. Hazy goals produce hazy results, but SMART goals get you to the finish line. Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Tangible goals. Paul J. Meyer, founder of Success Motivation Institute, said, “Whatever you vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe, and enthusiastically act upon must inevitably come to pass.” A crystal-clear strategy and a daily routine of habits will drive you toward your goals. Your goals must be in alignment with your core values; people never make difficult changes for goals that don’t support their most important values

Focus. Goals provide focus and direction. You should only have a few significant goals at a time. The more goals you have, the less resources you can commit to them. “If you aren’t making the progress you would like to make and are capable of making, it is simply because your goals aren’t clearly defined,” explains Paul J Meyer. Focus is so important because you will only achieve goals you are fully committed to.

System. To achieve an important goal, it is critical to have a system. John Dryden said, “We first make our habits, and then our habits make us.” Your daily routine, daily huddles, and focus on high-payoff activities are the backbone of your personal and professional life. You will never achieve your goals until you change your daily habits and routines.

