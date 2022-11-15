Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Placebo want fewer phones at their shows: “It makes [performing] so much more difficult”
Alt-rockers Placebo have asked fans not be ‘disrespectful’ to their fellow concert-goers by recording shows on their phones, noting that it makes their performance more challenging. In a statement to Instagram yesterday (17 November), singer and guitarist Brian Molko, alongside guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal made the controversial...
Neil Young talks Spotify beef, says music on there sounds like a “pixelated movie”
Neil Young has likened the music on Spotify to a “pixelated movie” in a recent conversation where he backed his decision to pull his songs from the platform. Young was speaking on The Howard Stern Show where he addressed his high-profile boycott of Spotify due to vaccine misinformation, saying “I woke up one morning and I heard somebody saying there was some scientists saying something about COVID, or some doctors and they were saying something about COVID and how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation.”
Northlane’s Josh Smith on designing his understated new Jackson signature
The story of Jackson’s collaboration with Northlane’s Josh Smith – like a lot of good stories – begins with the breaking of a neck. A guitar neck, luckily, but still an inciting incident: “We were playing in Montreal and I took my guitar outside from our trailer,” Josh tells over zoom, appropriately enough calling from a sunny spring day in Melbourne. “It was minus 15 degrees celsius outside, like a proper blizzard. And then I brought it into the venue, which was 25 to 30 degrees, and humid. The neck just cracked.”
Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density
As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters releases Comfortably Numb 2022
Roger Waters has rereleased a new version of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb, titled Comfortably Numb 2022. The track originally appeared on the seminal Pink Floyd album The Wall and was recreated by Waters during the lockdown, to act as an opening song for his tour This Is Not A Drill.
