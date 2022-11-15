Langhorne Nonprofit Raises Awareness of Homelessness in the Areas with Family’s Tale of Hardship

Image via iStock

A Bucks County family has shared their testimonial on how a local nonprofit helped them during one of the most difficult season of their lives.

Colleen and Shawn, a couple from Bucks County, lived a normal life with their three children until Colleen was diagnosed with cancer. From there, their lives began to become very difficult with mounting bills and Shawn’s loss of his job. Before they knew it, the average family found themselves without a home.

They were put in contact with the Family Service Association of Bucks County, a nonprofit in Langhorne that helps people dealing with housing insecurity. The organization worked to help them get back to a sense of normalcy and then assisted them with finding a new home.

“As soon as we arrived, they comforted us, they didn’t, you know, give us a hard time or make us feel like we were homeless,” Shawn said in a video testimonial.

Learn more about this family’s story and other people’s predicaments at the Family Service Association of Bucks County.