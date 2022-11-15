ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake just hours after losing Arizona governor election

By Ellie Abraham
 3 days ago

Following last week’s US midterm elections across the country, Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Kari Lake has been hilariously trolled by Liz Cheney after losing the Arizona governor race.

The right-wing candidate Lake, who believes the 2020 Presidential election was stolen, was defeated by Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, in the race to be the governor of Arizona.

As the result of the vote emerged on Monday, Lake tweeted , “Arizonans know BS when they see it”. It was also on Twitter where she received a huge burn from Cheney, who Lake had trolled last month.

On 28 October, Lake posted a letter on Twitter in which she sarcastically thanked Cheney for running a television advert against her and suggested it had done the opposite and actually increased the numbers who would vote for her.

Lake wrote: “My team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving.”

She continued: “Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics.”

In the end it was Cheney who had the last laugh as, after the result emerged, she replied to her Republican colleague, writing: “You’re welcome.”

Cheney has become a Republican dissident and has been actively campaigning for Democratic candidates in places where the Republican candidate has expressed a belief in the so-called “Big Lie” that the presidential election was stolen from Trump.

In response to her election win, Hobbs tweeted : “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”

Indy100

Indy100

