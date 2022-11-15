Read full article on original website
Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania State House
>Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania State House. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State election officials say Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House. The party picked up 12 seats in the 203-member chamber in last Tuesday's election, but the count became official after an incumbent Republican conceded Thursday. The results mark the first time in twelve years that the Democrats will be the majority in the House. There's still one contested race in the 142nd District but officials say its outcome won't change control. In the state Senate, state Republicans have retained control.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Ohio for celebrating turkey day.
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Killer Sentenced
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year, was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Brooks was convicted of 76 charges against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional...
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint
Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18-Wheeler
A Texas man who was dancing on top of a moving 18-wheeler died after the truck went under a bridge. The unfortunate crash occurred on the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street in Houston shortly after 11:30 a.m. on November 10, according to FOX 7. The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when, unbeknownst to the driver, a man made his way to the top of the truck. It's still unclear whether the man jumped on or climbed on top of the truck.
Jeff Angelo: The McCaughey Septuplets Now - At 25!
The McCaughey Septuplets of Iowa turn 25 this year - family spokesperson Marlys Popma joins Jeff to share crazy, inspirational, and emotional stories of a time when the McCaughey family was the center of the media universe. Click to listen:
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win After His Football Team's Loss
As the age-old saying goes, one person's loss is another's gain. A lucky lottery player in North Carolina proved the idiom right after he scored a huge prize while watching his football team lose. Jacob Strickland, of Asheboro, was with some friends watching his Clemson Tigers fall short in a...
