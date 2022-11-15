Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
WBUR
The Common's adventure with Jed
We're big fans of trains here at The Common. And so is Boston-area TikTok creator @jeddeo1, known for his deadpanned MBTA review series Adventures with Jed. In this episode, the team takes a trip down the Green Line E branch for their very own adventure with Jed. Watch the Jed's...
huntnewsnu.com
HYM Investment Group, My City at Peace to turn Roxbury lot into science complex, housing, more
A 7.7-acre site across from the Boston Police headquarters in Roxbury is set to become a multi-use complex complete with affordable housing, a museum space, storefronts and facilities for life science research. After receiving unanimous approval from the Roxbury Strategic Master Plan Oversight Committee, the P3 Roxbury project spearheaded by...
wgbh.org
One year in, the jury is still out on Boston Mayor Wu’s ability to make sweeping changes
This week marks Michelle Wu’s first year as mayor of Boston, but political observers agree that 12 months is too small a window to assess whether she has fulfilled her promise to voters to be the agent of sweeping change. While the mayor has laid the groundwork toward rent...
WCVB
Amazon's wave of layoffs impacts Boston-area employees, report says
BOSTON — Amazon became the latest tech giant to announce mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week and at least one report indicates that Boston-area jobs are being affected. The Washington Post reported that thousands of layoffs began Tuesday and did impact Amazon employees in Boston, as well...
WBUR
Boston City Hall Plaza reopens today. Here's what's new — and what's next
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! We’re in for our first actual chilly weekend of the season. (But, hey, at least we aren’t getting up to four feet of snow, like Buffalo.) And no matter what happens to Twitter, you’ll still be able to find us back in your inbox on Monday morning with the news, as always.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
WBUR
Why local doctors are calling for the public's help combatting RSV
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Don’t look now, but the holiday season is nearly upon us. Our seasonal joy newsletter, The Pick Me Up, returns this Monday. Thanksgiving is just a week from today. And the official Boston Common Christmas tree has begun its journey from Nova Scotia — although we might have to send it back if it keeps making puns like this.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
WBUR
Local groups address Thanksgiving food insecurity
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston College professor of history Charles R. Gallagher joins us to talk about Father Francis Moran, a Boston priest who was a leading figure in a little-known history of antisemitism in Boston, and how Moran's story resonates in the present.
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
WCVB
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
WBUR
Roughly 1 in 10 students in Lowell are experiencing homelessness
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. In Lowell, nearly 1,700 kids — or roughly one out of every 10 students — are currently experiencing homelessness. That's about double the percentage from just three years ago. We talk with two folks working on the ground to help address the growing crisis.
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Massachusetts taqueria ranked among 100 best taco spots in America
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts taqueria is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America.”. When you think of tacos, Texas and California immediately come to mind, but a tiny taqueria in Waltham ranks among the very best spots in the country, according to Yelp.
iheart.com
Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
