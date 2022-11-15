ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

The Common's adventure with Jed

We're big fans of trains here at The Common. And so is Boston-area TikTok creator @jeddeo1, known for his deadpanned MBTA review series Adventures with Jed. In this episode, the team takes a trip down the Green Line E branch for their very own adventure with Jed. Watch the Jed's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Amazon's wave of layoffs impacts Boston-area employees, report says

BOSTON — Amazon became the latest tech giant to announce mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week and at least one report indicates that Boston-area jobs are being affected. The Washington Post reported that thousands of layoffs began Tuesday and did impact Amazon employees in Boston, as well...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Hall Plaza reopens today. Here's what's new — and what's next

TGIF! We're in for our first actual chilly weekend of the season. (But, hey, at least we aren't getting up to four feet of snow, like Buffalo.)
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Why local doctors are calling for the public's help combatting RSV

Don't look now, but the holiday season is nearly upon us. Thanksgiving is just a week from today. And the official Boston Common Christmas tree has begun its journey from Nova Scotia — although we might have to send it back if it keeps making puns like this.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Local groups address Thanksgiving food insecurity

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Boston College professor of history Charles R. Gallagher joins us to talk about Father Francis Moran, a Boston priest who was a leading figure in a little-known history of antisemitism in Boston, and how Moran's story resonates in the present.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
WBUR

Roughly 1 in 10 students in Lowell are experiencing homelessness

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. In Lowell, nearly 1,700 kids — or roughly one out of every 10 students — are currently experiencing homelessness. That's about double the percentage from just three years ago. We talk with two folks working on the ground to help address the growing crisis.
LOWELL, MA
iheart.com

Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

