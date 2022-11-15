Read full article on original website
WVNews
Beer sales at World Cup could be stopped by organizers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers reportedly have made another late change in alcohol policy only two days before games start in Qatar, banning beer sales at the eight soccer stadiums in and around Doha. Qatari authorities are pressing FIFA to ban all sales of long-time World Cup...
WVNews
Spain calls up Balde to replace injured Gayà for World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde to replace injured left back José Gayà on Friday, less than a week before the team's opening World Cup match against Costa Rica. The 19-year-old Balde has had a breakout season at Barcelona, playing both on the...
WVNews
Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans proudly fly their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team.
WVNews
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.
WVNews
Man United begins appropriate steps after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the team owners.
Soccer-Qatar's moment of truth has come
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The moment of truth for Qatar's ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come. Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.
Why Qatar’s last-minute flex over matchday booze is particularly telling
In today’s Football Daily: Beer, Beckham and a surefire way to Stop Football
WVNews
Politics, climate conspire as Tigris and Euphrates dwindle
DAWWAYAH, Iraq and ILISU DAM, Turkey (AP) — Next year, the water will come. The pipes have been laid to Ata Yigit’s sprawling farm in Turkey’s southeast connecting it to a dam on the Euphrates River. A dream, soon to become a reality, he says. He’s already...
From Pacific to Red Sea: climate court action gathers wave of support
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A campaign by the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu for the world's top court to take a stance on protecting people from climate change gained momentum on Friday, winning the support of almost half the nearly 200 countries at a global summit.
