Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an update on a four-star freshman, plus a couple key recruiting developments with the early signing period looming. Nine Nittany Lions freshmen have already burned their redshirts for the 2022 season, and a 10th could be coming with offensive tackle Drew Shelton coming off back-to-back starts in place of injured Olu Fashanu. While young cornerback Cristian Driver has made just one appearance on defense, his versatility is being explored as he works on both sides of the ball, writes Tyler Donohue for Lions247. Driver was a four-star talent coming out of Liberty Christian (Texas) High School, where he worked as both a wideout and safety.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO