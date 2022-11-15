ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State freshman is working on both sides of the ball; Lions ‘23 recruit takes official visit to SEC school, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an update on a four-star freshman, plus a couple key recruiting developments with the early signing period looming. Nine Nittany Lions freshmen have already burned their redshirts for the 2022 season, and a 10th could be coming with offensive tackle Drew Shelton coming off back-to-back starts in place of injured Olu Fashanu. While young cornerback Cristian Driver has made just one appearance on defense, his versatility is being explored as he works on both sides of the ball, writes Tyler Donohue for Lions247. Driver was a four-star talent coming out of Liberty Christian (Texas) High School, where he worked as both a wideout and safety.
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more

Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver

The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
