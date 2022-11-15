Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
“Hey, Jones!”: What’ll it take for PSU to match UM and OSU? And how could Penn State make Rose Bowl?
The mailbag begins with a question that runs on a bit, but I ran it all because I think it’s warranted. Then, it’s on to college players opting out, whether PSU could actually end up in Pasadena, and a great question about favorite hoopster fathers and sons:. This,...
PennLive.com
Talking Penn State-Rutgers, Cristian Driver’s position change and WRs in ’23 and beyond: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Saturday’s Penn State-Rutgers game and recap the latest from wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, who welcomes a talented true freshman in Cristian Driver but could very well lose top wideout Parker Washington to the 2023 NFL Draft. Check out the...
Trips to Army West Point and Austin, Texas await Penn State wrestlers Sunday, Tuesday
Penn State may be sending 15 wrestlers to the Black Knight Open at Army West Point on Sunday, but it’s the three Nittany Lions heading to Austin, Texas, on Tuesday who are generating the bulk of this week’s headlines. Tuesday is the night of the NWCA All-Star Classic...
Penn State football recruiting targets to watch with December signing period approaching
The December early signing period is on the horizon. As things stand, Penn State has 20 recruits verbally committed to its 2023 class, which ranks 12th, 14th and 14th nationally by on3, 247 Sports and Rivals, respectively.
Penn State practice, one defensive starter returns, one is missing; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for their game against Rutgers this Saturday in Piscataway, NJ. The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Last week PSU was without two...
Penn State-Rutgers game predictions: Nittany Lions pursue 3rd straight dominant win on the road against overmatched Scarlet Knights
Penn State has won back-to-back contests in dominant fashion and looks to make it three in a row as a three-touchdown favorite over host Rutgers Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET) in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions have come out of a crucial stretch of games, including losses to Michigan and Ohio...
PennLive.com
Projecting Penn State’s depth chart for Rutgers; James Franklin praises development of his O-line, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the Lions’ potential lineup for Saturday’s matchup at Rutgers, plus the latest thoughts from coach James Franklin on Manny Diaz and the progress made by his offensive line. While little has changed with official designations on Penn...
Penn State-Rutgers picks are in; James Franklin confirms position change, talks transfer portal success, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early predictions for Saturday’s road trip to Rutgers and more from coach James Franklin on a freshman’s position change and how the Lions approach the NCAA transfer portal. The Nittany Lions are hefty favorites to take down Rutgers and win...
James Franklin on Penn State’s transfer portal success, a young Lion trying to reach a big goal, more
Penn State is inching closer to its Big Ten East matchup with Rutgers on Saturday in New Jersey. The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions are 8-0 vs. the Scarlet Knights during James Franklin’s time in State College and heavy favorites to make it 9-0. Franklin met with the media Wednesday night...
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State Buckeye-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
Penn State freshman is working on both sides of the ball; Lions ‘23 recruit takes official visit to SEC school, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an update on a four-star freshman, plus a couple key recruiting developments with the early signing period looming. Nine Nittany Lions freshmen have already burned their redshirts for the 2022 season, and a 10th could be coming with offensive tackle Drew Shelton coming off back-to-back starts in place of injured Olu Fashanu. While young cornerback Cristian Driver has made just one appearance on defense, his versatility is being explored as he works on both sides of the ball, writes Tyler Donohue for Lions247. Driver was a four-star talent coming out of Liberty Christian (Texas) High School, where he worked as both a wideout and safety.
Penn State men’s basketball holds off Furman in Charleston Classic opener
The Penn State men’s basketball team fended off a furious Furman comeback attempt as the Nittany Lions earned a 73-68 win over the Paladins in the opening game of the Charleston Classic Thursday at TD Arena. Penn State advances through the winners bracket to take on the winner of this afternoon’s Virginia Tech-Old Dominion game Friday at noon.
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Penn State’s James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.’s injury, expects CB to return this season
Good news, Penn State fans: Joey Porter Jr. is expected to play again this season. Porter, the Nittany Lions’ star cornerback, missed last week’s game against Maryland with appendicitis, head coach James Franklin confirmed on Tuesday.
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
2022 has been a storybook season for the West Perry football team. And that journey could reach an epic climax on Saturday afternoon. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The District 3 3A championship game will kick off Saturday afternoon in Berks County, as...
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
Nationally known Christmas tree auction in central Pa. takes place Friday
MIFFLINBURG – Neil Courtney says he has his honey ready as he prepares to auction 60,000 Christmas trees to buyers from Maine to Florida. What is billed as the world’s largest Christmas tree auction will be held Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg and continue until all the trees are sold.
