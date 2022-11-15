ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Kick It Out chair urges Government to provide more online protection from abuse

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yF2ks_0jBF1bcf00

The Government and social media companies have been urged to end “a culture of impunity” on online abuse days before the start of the World Cup.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari has written an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with Twitter and Facebook bosses Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, calling on them to provide greater online protection to football players, staff and fans.

The anti-discrimination group estimates discriminatory abuse could be viewed over two billion times during the finals, which works out at around 800 people witnessing abuse online every second of every day of the tournament, based on social engagement data from the last men’s World Cup in 2018.

Bhandari wrote: “We all hope that the social engagement around the tournament will be positive and that the people who play, watch and work in the game will be protected from racism, homophobia, misogyny, and other discriminatory abuse.

“However, to expect that would be the triumph of hope over bitter experience. We all know that abuse will happen. It is just a question of when, who is targeted, the scale and viciousness of the abuse and the scale of the harm it will cause.

“A culture of impunity has developed on social media with a lack of meaningful consequences. You have the ability to change this. We are calling on you to do so.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Lord Lebedev ‘never turns up’ and should be removed from Lords, peer says

A peer controversially appointed by Boris Johnson never turns up and should be kicked out of the House of Lords, Parliament was told, but a minister claims that he “brings a different perspective” despite turning up less often than others. Media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent,...
newschain

Rishi Sunak accused of shielding super-rich by maintaining non-dom tax loophole

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole. The Chancellor said on Friday it would be the “wrong thing” to end the controversial arrangement for those who live in the UK but pay no tax on their offshore income.
newschain

Raab ‘confident’ he behaved ‘professionally’ as he faces questions over conduct

Dominic Raab has said he is “confident” he has behaved “professionally”, as the deputy prime minister faces an investigation into two formal complaints against him. The Justice Secretary confirmed on Wednesday that two separate complaints had been made about his conduct, as the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the allegations.
newschain

UK could face Russian ‘aggression’ for years to come, warns MI5 boss

The UK “must be ready for Russian aggression for years to come”, the boss of MI5 warned as he laid bare the “very real threat” posed by hostile states. Director general Ken McCallum said the UK is in a contest with “adversaries who have massive scale and are not squeamish about the tactics they deploy”, setting out in stark language the dangers from Russia, China and Iran.
newschain

Complaint alleges Raab oversaw culture of fear at Ministry of Justice – reports

A complaint against Dominic Raab alleges that he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” at the Ministry of Justice, according to reports. The contents of the complaint were revealed by the Times newspaper on Thursday, a day after the Prime Minister agreed to open an independent investigation into the Justice Secretary on his request after two formal complaints were made against him.
newschain

Supreme Court to deliver indyref2 case judgment next week

The UK’s highest court will deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum next week. The Supreme Court will hand down the decision on Wednesday November 23. A panel of five justices heard legal arguments from the UK and Scottish governments during...
newschain

Brazilian president-elect pledges ‘big fight against deforestation’

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to fight deforestation as he made a series of public appearances and attended meetings at the UN climate summit in Egypt. Mr da Silva, who in the past year has made an extraordinary political comeback after being convicted of corruption...
newschain

Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat. Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived...
newschain

Rishi Sunak hails US as ‘closest ally’ as he meets Joe Biden at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak described the US as the UK’s “closest ally” as he met Joe Biden for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The pair’s first full in-person talks, held on Wednesday at a luxury resort hotel on the Indonesian island, came after a missile – initially thought to be Russian-made – fell in Poland and Moscow pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles.
newschain

Cancer: GPs urged to directly order scans for vague symptoms

GPs are being urged to send thousands more people directly for scans in a bid to speed up cancer diagnoses. NHS England is asking family doctors to order more ultrasounds, brain MRIs and CT scans for vague symptoms that fall outside the current two-week cancer referral to see a specialist.
newschain

Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland

Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes. The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which...
newschain

Crime gangs smuggling millions of pounds from UK to Albania each year – NCA

Albanian crime gangs are smuggling hundreds of millions of pounds a year out of the UK and using Channel crossings to staff cannabis farms, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Britain’s version of the FBI is running more than 70 live investigations into organised immigration crime, a “significant proportion”...
newschain

Scotland has received ‘record’ settlement, Alister Jack tells SNP in Commons

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has spoken of Scotland’s “record” settlement amid SNP arguments that the Scottish block grant was “cut”. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross branded Nicola Sturgeon a “fibbing” First Minister in the Commons. Mr Ross said: “Yesterday Nicola Sturgeon wrote in...
newschain

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

Ofcom receives nearly 2,000 complaints about I’m A Celebrity and Matt Hancock

Ofcom has received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – the majority objecting to Matt Hancock’s presence on the ITV show. The broadcasting watchdog said it would assess the complaints against its broadcasting rules before deciding whether to investigate. Around 1,100...
newschain

Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike

Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
newschain

Son detained for stabbing parents to death after fleeing mental health unit

A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit. William Warrington, 42, stabbed father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2. Warrington was made the...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy