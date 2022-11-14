ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
Wimberley View

The Battle for the Heart of Texas comes to Wimberley

, An “Impact Screening” of Battle for the Heart of Texas, a documentary detailing the travails of Hill Country landowners dealing with construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, takes place this Saturday in Wimberley. At the heart of the matter is the use of governmental eminent domain power by Kinder Morgan, a private multi-billion dollar corporation, to utilize properties for the construction and placement of a 42 inch natural gas pipeline traversing 430 miles of Texas from just north of Fort Stockton through Central Texas to destinations near Houston. Eminent domain allows a government or its agent the ability to lease...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
foxwilmington.com

Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight

Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
ORLANDO, FL
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

8 Best Kolaches in Austin

Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.
AUSTIN, TX

