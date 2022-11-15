Read full article on original website
VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Maldives minister: UN climate negotiators reach deal on compensation fund for poor nations; Still must be ratified. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Ecuador 2, Qatar 0
Qatar 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador, Valencia, (Preciado), 31st. Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Qatar, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Hassan Yousof. Yellow Cards_Al Sheeb, Qatar, 15th; Almoez, Qatar, 22nd; Caicedo, Ecuador, 29th; Boudiaf, Qatar, 36th; Mendez, Ecuador,...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
2022 World Cup Glance
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. At Al Khor, Qatar. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan,...
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
