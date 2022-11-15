ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Qatar 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Ecuador, Valencia, (penalty kick), 16th minute; 2, Ecuador, Valencia, (Preciado), 31st. Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Ramirez; Qatar, Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Hassan Yousof. Yellow Cards_Al Sheeb, Qatar, 15th; Almoez, Qatar, 22nd; Caicedo, Ecuador, 29th; Boudiaf, Qatar, 36th; Mendez, Ecuador,...
WTOP

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
WTOP

2022 World Cup Glance

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. At Al Khor, Qatar. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan,...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy