UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
Two Injured When Jeep Hits Deer
Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 25-year-old Daniel J. Hill of La Monte, was on US 50, west of Daviess Road around 7:45 p.m., when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Montrose man hospitalized in Henry County accident
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Montrose man is hospitalized after failing to negotiate a turn this afternoon in Henry County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 70-year-old Anthony Lesmeister was traveling on Route K and struck a sign, driveway, and fence post during the incident. Lesmeister was transported to Golden Valley...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES
A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
TWO JOHNSON COUNTY RESIDENTS INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
Two Johnson County residents were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jazimin Mays, of Warrensburg, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mays and 31-year-old occupant James Stephenson were...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of November 15th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Assault. Smith also had a violation involving Child Support/Public Assistance Information. Smith was booked on the warrants at the Pettis County Jail and given a charge of Resisting Arrest, with total bond at $500 cash only and $1500 cash or surety. Deputies also located Christopher Michael Stein, 44, of Sedalia, who was operating the motor vehicle that he and Smith arrived in. Stein was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. After investigation, Deputies discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stein's vehicle. Stein was booked and released at the Pettis County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
Pleasant Hill Woman Dies in Head-on Collision in Jackson County
A Pleasant Hill woman died in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 46-year-old Daniel E. Speckman of Greenwood, was on Missouri 150, west of Missouri 7 around 6:30 a.m., when the truck began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a westbound 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkey of Pleasant Hill, head on.
KCPD: More than 100 shell casings recovered after large sideshow broken up over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said more than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene of a sideshow that was busted up by officers over the weekend. Video shared to the department's social media pages shows cars blocking an intersection with dozens of...
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the area of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw. Dakota Gibson, 20, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated by Drugs has been submitted to the prosecutor.
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
