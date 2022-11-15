ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Who Really Has the Holly-est, Jolliest Christmas: Hallmark, Lifetime, or Netflix?

‘Tis the season for Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and Netflix. The two basic-cable channels and the streaming giant notoriously go in on made-for-TV holiday movies, and this yuletide time will be no exception. But just how crucial to their respective (and very different) businesses is this type of programming, this time of year? For Hallmark Channel, as is the case for its namesake greeting-card business, December is truly a time to be merry. This year’s “Countdown to Christmas” will premiere 31 new holiday films on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hallmark Channel’s primetime viewership in the fourth quarter of 2021 was...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hasan Minhaj, Jessica Henwick Reflect on Asian and Pacific Islander Excellence at Netflix, Gold House and THR Celebration

When asked for one word to describe Asian and Pacific Islander media in 2022, Blade of the 47 Ronin actor Yoshi Sudarso said, “diverse.” The crowd present at Thursday night’s Asian Pacific Islander Excellence Celebration certainly matched Sudarso’s words. Chinese American reality television stars rubbed elbows with Polynesian American musicians and Southeast Asian American silver screen actors at Casita Hollywood, where The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Gold House teamed up for a celebration of the API community’s 2022 successes. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy 'Women Talking' Director Sarah Polley Opted Not to Portray Sexual Violence OnscreenRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
Parade

The Iconic '70s Family Reunites for The CW Special, 'The Waltons Thanksgiving'

If you grew up in the '70s, you likely watched Little House on the Prairie on Wednesday nights or The Waltons on Thursdays with your family. Such wholesome fare isn't as prevalent on television these days so it's nice to see a network bring back the nostalgia for longtime fans of such programming. For Thanksgiving, The CW brings back the Walton family once again in The Waltons Thanksgiving.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicholas Hoult’s Passion for Racing Ferraris: “Terrifying” — In a Good Way

As he drove toward the Sonoma Raceway in a $275,000 Ferrari Roma, Nicholas Hoult was becoming increasingly nervous. “I’ve loved car racing since I was a kid, so the opportunity to actually do it, I would be absolutely insane to pass up,” the 32-year-old actor said, his sharp blue eyes widening behind oversized Fendi tortoiseshell sunglasses. “But it’s also terrifying. I think it’s always good to get yourself outside of your comfort zone.”  Hoult has had to drive on-screen many times before, in The Young Ones, in Collide, and most notably in Mad Max: Fury Road. But he has recently been prepping for a more...
SONOMA, CA
Grazia

Sabrina Elba: ‘It’s So Easy To Strip A Woman Of Her Identity And Attach It To A Man.’

I first met Sabrina Elba five years ago at a panel talk in London – she’d just moved to the UK from Canada, and was engaged to the actor Idris Elba, now her husband. At the time, life was still relatively ordinary for her: she was working a 9 to 5 at a PR agency and had made only a few public appearances with Idris. ‘It’s crazy, I literally have not stopped since I last saw you all those years ago,’ she tells me, wiping off her make-up as we chat in her dressing room after her Grazia cover shoot. Since 2018, Sabrina has established herself as a prolific multihyphenate. She’s perhaps best known for co-hosting the hugely popular Coupledom podcast, in which she and Idris interview famous duos – from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, to the Ben and Jerry of ice cream fame.
Grazia

Will Anne Hathaway Return For The Princess Diaries 3? Here’s What She’s Said So Far

Guys, it's official: we are returning to Genovia! This week The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that a brand new Princess Diaries film is officially in development at Disney. The confirmation was exciting news for fans of the franchise who’ve been waiting almost two decades for the return of Anne Hathaway's...
Grazia

You Can Now boot Your Ex Off Your Netflix Account

Good news for petty dumpees with a hunger for revenge: you can now boot your ex off your Netflix account. Why should you be paying for their Selling Sunset obsession, hey?. The feature is loooooong overdue, but Netflix have now announced that subscribers will be able to view all the accounts attached to their subscription and sign out of specific ones, whereas before you’d have physically sign out of individual devices before changing the password to make sure ex friends and boyfriends weren’t still enjoying your free hospitality. Now you can get it done in one click under the ‘managing access and devices’ panel in settings.
Grazia

We Must Fight Against Elon Musk’s ‘Go Hardcore Or Go Home’ Narrative

Here we go again, another day, another dinosaur out of the woodwork bleating archaic blather. The problem, though, is this particular relic is the richest man in the world, and that will have devastating consequences. Since Elon ‘chief twit’ Musk purchased and took over Twitter, he has set a cat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy