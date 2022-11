FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 19 points in No. 9 Arkansas’ 71-56 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night. Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.

