Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
What has keyed Penn State’s November success? O-line play, young backs, more: Text subscriber mailbag
Penn State has rolled through the early part of November and the Nittany Lions have two regular-season games left on their schedule. Wins over Indiana and Maryland were expected but it’s the way James Franklin’s team has played that stands out. A 31-point win in Bloomington, followed by a 30-0 shutout of Maryland at Beaver Stadium.
“Hey, Jones!”: What’ll it take for PSU to match UM and OSU? And how could Penn State make Rose Bowl?
The mailbag begins with a question that runs on a bit, but I ran it all because I think it’s warranted. Then, it’s on to college players opting out, whether PSU could actually end up in Pasadena, and a great question about favorite hoopster fathers and sons:. This,...
Penn State coach Taylor Stubblefield on Parker Washington’s NFL stock, future of WR room
When Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein met with reporters last week, he went into detail on why he thinks his top pupil, Olu Fashanu, has what the NFL wants. Fashanu has a decision to make at the end of the season. But he’s not the only one on Penn State’s roster saddled with that choice.
Penn State practice, one defensive starter returns, one is missing; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for their game against Rutgers this Saturday in Piscataway, NJ. The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Last week PSU was without two...
PennLive.com
Projecting Penn State’s depth chart for Rutgers; James Franklin praises development of his O-line, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the Lions’ potential lineup for Saturday’s matchup at Rutgers, plus the latest thoughts from coach James Franklin on Manny Diaz and the progress made by his offensive line. While little has changed with official designations on Penn...
Penn State-Rutgers game predictions: Nittany Lions pursue 3rd straight dominant win on the road against overmatched Scarlet Knights
Penn State has won back-to-back contests in dominant fashion and looks to make it three in a row as a three-touchdown favorite over host Rutgers Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET) in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions have come out of a crucial stretch of games, including losses to Michigan and Ohio...
Trips to Army West Point and Austin, Texas await Penn State wrestlers Sunday, Tuesday
Penn State may be sending 15 wrestlers to the Black Knight Open at Army West Point on Sunday, but it’s the three Nittany Lions heading to Austin, Texas, on Tuesday who are generating the bulk of this week’s headlines. Tuesday is the night of the NWCA All-Star Classic...
Penn State-Rutgers picks are in; James Franklin confirms position change, talks transfer portal success, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early predictions for Saturday’s road trip to Rutgers and more from coach James Franklin on a freshman’s position change and how the Lions approach the NCAA transfer portal. The Nittany Lions are hefty favorites to take down Rutgers and win...
Penn State football recruiting targets to watch with December signing period approaching
The December early signing period is on the horizon. As things stand, Penn State has 20 recruits verbally committed to its 2023 class, which ranks 12th, 14th and 14th nationally by on3, 247 Sports and Rivals, respectively.
saturdaytradition.com
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
James Franklin on Penn State’s transfer portal success, a young Lion trying to reach a big goal, more
Penn State is inching closer to its Big Ten East matchup with Rutgers on Saturday in New Jersey. The 11th-ranked Nittany Lions are 8-0 vs. the Scarlet Knights during James Franklin’s time in State College and heavy favorites to make it 9-0. Franklin met with the media Wednesday night...
pressboxonline.com
Coppin State Men’s Basketball HC Juan Dixon Has Black Friday Maryland Game Circled
Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will return to College Park as a head coach for the first time when the Coppin State men’s basketball team faces Maryland at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25, one day after Thanksgiving. It will mark Coppin’s first game at Maryland since the Eagles defeated...
Penn State vs. Rutgers prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Rutgers in a college football matchup at SHI Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
Penn State freshman is working on both sides of the ball; Lions ‘23 recruit takes official visit to SEC school, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an update on a four-star freshman, plus a couple key recruiting developments with the early signing period looming. Nine Nittany Lions freshmen have already burned their redshirts for the 2022 season, and a 10th could be coming with offensive tackle Drew Shelton coming off back-to-back starts in place of injured Olu Fashanu. While young cornerback Cristian Driver has made just one appearance on defense, his versatility is being explored as he works on both sides of the ball, writes Tyler Donohue for Lions247. Driver was a four-star talent coming out of Liberty Christian (Texas) High School, where he worked as both a wideout and safety.
Early season a good time to build depth for Penn State wrestlers, Sanderson says
Mix one dual meet with two early-season tournaments and Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson can get an idea of the type of depth his team might have. The same story is written each season, that it’s difficult to build a strong two-deep roster with only 9.9 scholarships, and that’s not changed. That’s why a dozen or so wrestlers went to Binghamton last weekend for an open tournament and the same reason why several non-starters will be able to travel to Army this Sunday for the Black Knight Open.
Penn State’s James Franklin explains Joey Porter Jr.’s injury, expects CB to return this season
Good news, Penn State fans: Joey Porter Jr. is expected to play again this season. Porter, the Nittany Lions’ star cornerback, missed last week’s game against Maryland with appendicitis, head coach James Franklin confirmed on Tuesday.
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
2022 has been a storybook season for the West Perry football team. And that journey could reach an epic climax on Saturday afternoon. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The District 3 3A championship game will kick off Saturday afternoon in Berks County, as...
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Shippensburg names Rick Lewis head boys basketball coach, replacing Ray Staver
The Shippensburg Area School Board unanimously approved Rick Lewis as its head boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season Monday night. Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22 — and collected 445 career wins.
