Mix one dual meet with two early-season tournaments and Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson can get an idea of the type of depth his team might have. The same story is written each season, that it’s difficult to build a strong two-deep roster with only 9.9 scholarships, and that’s not changed. That’s why a dozen or so wrestlers went to Binghamton last weekend for an open tournament and the same reason why several non-starters will be able to travel to Army this Sunday for the Black Knight Open.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO