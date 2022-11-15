ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

PR firm expands into new downtown office

Public relations company Otter PR has closed on a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, which will be company’s new headquarters. The group, which was operating out of the Thrive co-working hub St. Pete for over a year, purchased the 8,000-square-foot building at 324 1st Ave. N. for $3 million. The deal closed Tuesday, representing the firm’s largest expansion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS News

St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department

The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
RIVERVIEW, FL
wild941.com

Pinellas County: Teacher’s Pay And Changes In The Class Room

Pinellas County’s School Board is meeting today (Nov. 15) for their annual review of multiple topics. This yearly meeting is done for a number reasons like making sure they align with state regulations and district standards. Many topics will be part of the discussion, issues that effect inside and outside of the classroom.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy