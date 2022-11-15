Read full article on original website
Hillsborough purchases land along the Little Manatee River for preservation
Hillsborough County commissioners this week voted to buy a tract of land that will create a continuous corridor of preserved land along the Little Manatee River. The purchase is the latest in a series of land acquisitions along the largely undeveloped river. Commissioners unanimously agreed to purchase the 487-acre ranch....
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
Clearwater will get a new transit hub after the final bundle of funding is secured
Clearwater will be getting an updated transit hub, as the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority got the final pool of money needed to move forward with the project. On Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners voted 4-2 to give up to $8 million toward the construction of the hub, depending on the need on the back end of its construction.
Manatee County is seeing a rise in bus ridership as it makes fares free
Manatee County made its bus system free for riders beginning in November, and early data shows the change is leading to an increase in usage. Since the bus fare was eliminated for its fixed routes Nov. 1, the ridership for Manatee County Area Transit buses has jumped around 18% when compared to November 2021.
PR firm expands into new downtown office
Public relations company Otter PR has closed on a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, which will be company’s new headquarters. The group, which was operating out of the Thrive co-working hub St. Pete for over a year, purchased the 8,000-square-foot building at 324 1st Ave. N. for $3 million. The deal closed Tuesday, representing the firm’s largest expansion.
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
St. Petersburg City Council passes rent increase notice ordinance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Landlords in St. Petersburg now have to give tenants more notice before raising their rent payments. The St. Petersburg City Council passed the ordinance on Thursday that will now require landlords to give residents a 60-day heads up. "Unfortunately, I was disappointed because...
Hillsborough County commission to see new Republican majority with focus on old problem
Wednesday was the last meeting for Democrats Mariella Smith and Kim Overman to serve on the Hillsborough County Commission.
EmpowHERment uplifting women across Bay Area through community and free resources
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Pinellas County nonprofit is empowering women to be their best selves. EmpowHERment has two community centers in Pinellas County providing a wide range of services and resources to all women. Between their Clearwater and Palm Harbor locations, EmpowHERment hosts workshops to help women improve their...
Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department
The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
How to safely thaw your Thanksgiving turkey
It's almost time to gobble 'til you wobble this Thanksgiving, and if you're the one cooking dinner this year, 8 On Your Side has some tips on how to do so safely.
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Pinellas County: Teacher’s Pay And Changes In The Class Room
Pinellas County’s School Board is meeting today (Nov. 15) for their annual review of multiple topics. This yearly meeting is done for a number reasons like making sure they align with state regulations and district standards. Many topics will be part of the discussion, issues that effect inside and outside of the classroom.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors
Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.
Pinellas County School Board to address potential teacher raises
On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board will address potential teacher raises and set a public hearing on reviewing policies for things like controversial materials, including textbooks.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
