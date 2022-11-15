Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Ewing taking position at Arkansas State University
JONESBORO, Ark. — Nathan Ewing is headed to Arkansas State University. Ewing, a Spring Hill graduate, has been hired as the assistant director of athletic facilities and events by the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
KTLO
MHHS swim teams to compete at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will return to the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Pocahontas. The start time is scheduled for 5:30.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
Kait 8
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
Kait 8
Nov. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday as a front moves through. No impacts are expected. Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
Downtown business to hibernate for the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8. According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Public meeting on Highway 351 widening to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You will have the chance this Thursday to voice your opinion on a highway project in Craighead County. According to a news release, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting on Nov. 17 about the proposed widening of Highway 351.
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
Kait 8
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new mayor in town. After a recount, a winner was finally named in the Blytheville mayoral race, a week after election day. “We had a recount yesterday, we finished the recount last night, Wednesday at approximately 8:15, 8:30,” said Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission.
Kait 8
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy in state drug bust
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including meth conspiracy. According to United States Attorney Jonathan Ross, 44-year-old Eiichi Moore was given the sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 by a judge. Moore was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs. They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries. As of...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
neareport.com
Report: Robbers assault staff, steal jewelry Sunday at JCPenney
Jonesboro, Ark. – A frightening incident took place late Sunday at JCPenney in Jonesboro. At about 7:43 PM, the report states subjects came into the business at 3000 East Highland Drive and assaulted cashiers. A 16-year-old female victim was pepper sprayed in the incident. They then began breaking glass display cases and stealing jewelry from the store.
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Kait 8
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
