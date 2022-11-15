ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
WEST BEND, WI
luxury-houses.net

This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI

The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church

West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023

MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
Greater Milwaukee Today

New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Birding Report: Goodbye fall migration, welcome wintering birds

WISCONSIN – Winter-like weather has finally arrived, bringing the tail end of bird migration season that we’d expect this time of year. Tundra swans are being seen by the hundreds now at traditional areas along the Mississippi River, Goose Pond in Columbia County and the vicinity of Green Bay. Numbers will build until ice cover forces them eastward to mid-Atlantic wintering grounds. Other waterfowl are plentiful now as well, including a variety of divers and dabblers at most water bodies.
WISCONSIN STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County Airport

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - According to authorities at the press conference held at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a twin-engine plane carrying around 50 dogs was on approach to land at the Waukesha County Airport just after 9 AM on Tuesday, November 15th. The plane did a belly-landing plane crash at the Western Lakes Golf Club which occurred around holes 2-3 of the course. The Golf Club is located about 3.5 miles west of the airport.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation

LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
NASHOTAH, WI

