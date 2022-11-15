Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family-friendly atmosphere at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Megan and Jordan were drawn to Cast Iron Luxury Living because of its pet-friendly, affordable, family atmosphere. Cast Iron is situated on the scenic Milwaukee River. This historic campus was once home to the West Bend Aluminum Company. Founded in 1911 by Bernard C. Ziegler,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI
The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church
West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Porch pirate season officially cancelled in Village of Jackson, WI | By Jennifer Gerke
Village of Jackson, Wi – The traditional holiday shopping season is upon us, and as online shopping increases every year; unfortunately, so do theft reports. The Jackson Police Department wants to change that. Afraid of porch pirates? Want to surprise your better half with a special gift? Don’t want...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023
MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
tomahawkleader.com
Birding Report: Goodbye fall migration, welcome wintering birds
WISCONSIN – Winter-like weather has finally arrived, bringing the tail end of bird migration season that we’d expect this time of year. Tundra swans are being seen by the hundreds now at traditional areas along the Mississippi River, Goose Pond in Columbia County and the vicinity of Green Bay. Numbers will build until ice cover forces them eastward to mid-Atlantic wintering grounds. Other waterfowl are plentiful now as well, including a variety of divers and dabblers at most water bodies.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your snowfall total in Washington Co., WI
November 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A blanket of winter white across Washington County, WI. Follow the assignment and take your most treasured measuring stick and submit your location and snowfall total.
CBS 58
Rescue puppy gets final fitting for prosthetic paw created by Case High School students
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Case High School students had their final fitting for Forrest Stump. Forrest Stump is the rescue dog CBS 58 told you about last month. He was brought to Wisconsin from Texas, where he was found under a porch with a bad infection in one paw.
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County Airport
PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - According to authorities at the press conference held at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a twin-engine plane carrying around 50 dogs was on approach to land at the Waukesha County Airport just after 9 AM on Tuesday, November 15th. The plane did a belly-landing plane crash at the Western Lakes Golf Club which occurred around holes 2-3 of the course. The Golf Club is located about 3.5 miles west of the airport.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
