Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
Finnish border guard officials say construction of a planned barbed-wired fence on the Nordic country's long border with Russia will start early next year
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital on Friday condemned North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile an hour before the meeting started.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Hakeem Jeffries on course to become first Black party leader in Congress
New York Democrat, 52, is favorite to succeed Nancy Pelosi after declaring candidacy for House minority leader
Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art
BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked […]
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala's mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Guy Davidi Brings ‘Innocence’ To IDFA, Powerful Doc That Questions Militarization Of Israeli Society
Guy Davidi’s film Innocence is haunted by the words of Israeli soldiers who did not survive their mandatory military service. “Humans have an urge for destruction,” one of the soldiers notes, an indication of his deep skepticism about being forced to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Another says, “The killing repulses me.” Whether they harbor misgivings or not, every Israeli – male and female – must serve in the military when they reach 18. Innocence, which played at IDFA in the Best of Fests category, examines the psychic impact of militarization that suffuses Israel, affecting individuals and the country as a...
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman granted immunity in civil lawsuit over Khashoggi killing
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Nord Stream leaks confirmed as sabotage, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines, confirming sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.
