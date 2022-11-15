We’ve welcomed several new real estate agents over the past months or so and we wanted to take a moment to welcome Sandy Barksdale to our family and hope you will too. Agents have many choices of where to call home when they’re looking for a brokerage to work with and having them choose us is an honor. We work hard to provide our agents with the tools they need to grow and be successful and the support that is important to both them and their clients. We’re proud of all our agents and the countless hours they pour into their work as Realtors, helping clients all over the Delaware, Maryland & Georgia area and beyond. We hope you’ll get to know them as we do as well – their stories, their experiences, their knowledge, and their work ethic – all of these go into making a real estate agent and driving our company forward so that we can serve you, our clients, in all of your real estate transactions. Take a moment to get to know your real estate agent and you’ll have both a trusted advocate and a friend for years to come. It takes a lot of dedication to be a Realtor and our agents are excellent examples of the passion and drive necessary to assist clients throughout their lives and become much more than just a real estate agent to the people they’ve helped along the way.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO