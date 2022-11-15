Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue to Help Reduce Food Waste and Feed More People through Technology
Built on a community collaboration between premier sponsor Bayhealth and collaborating organizations – the Food Bank of Delaware and American Heart Association & American Stroke Association– a first-in-the-nation statewide food rescue program, 302 Food Rescue, launched this morning at the Milford Food Lion. Thanks to the power of...
Cape Gazette
Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19
For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
POWER supports offshore wind projects
Supporters of an offshore wind project for Delaware are greatly encouraged by a recent decision of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee. SEDAC has released a statement that an offshore wind project for Delaware will not only provide emission-free power and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, but that it will also “contribute substantially to local economic development.”
Cape Gazette
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
Cape Gazette
WELCOME TO HOPE REALTY!
Cape Gazette
Celebrate state park, don’t destroy it
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing in opposition to the building of a privately owned restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. It is amazing to me that when climate change is negatively impacting other Atlantic coastal towns, the state of Delaware would even consider such a proposal! Yet today I learned that a decision about this proposal is due to be made by January 2023. I hope that you will use your authority to reverse any approval that DNREC and/or the Parks & Recreation Council recommend for this poorly conceived idea.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza arcade demolished in Dewey
Demolition of the old Grotto Pizza arcade building in Dewey took place the week of Nov. 7, with a new restaurant set to rise in its place for summer 2023. Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear said he is targeting a May opening for the new restaurant, which had been planned for some time. Due to this foresight, he said, materials were ordered early so that construction could occur quickly.
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen’s association asks court to stop state buy-back program
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has filed court action to stop the state buy-back program for firearms and ammunition magazines. In an opening brief filed Nov. 15, the DSSA requested U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the various bans contained in legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Carney. On June 30, Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long list of commonly owned rifles, shotguns and pistols, pejoratively and inaccurately labeling those firearms as “assault weapons,” said Jeff Hague, president of DSSA. The same day, Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 into law, effectively banning most standard-capacity rifle magazines and many standard-capacity pistol magazines, erroneously labeling them “high-capacity magazines,” Hague said.
