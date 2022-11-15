Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Related
KARK
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
KTLO
MHHS among area football teams continuing postseason Friday
Friday’s high school football schedule includes the continuation of the postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will be in Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy for the second time this season.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
KTLO
Fiocchi USA selects Little Rock for new primer manufacturing facility
LECCO, Italy, and LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (November 15, 2022) — Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, announced Tuesday the selection of a 281-acre site in the Port of Little Rock for a new ammunition primer manufacturing facility, expanding its operations presence in Little Rock. Representing a $41.5 million investment and a 120-person workforce expansion, the new production operation will pave the way for future growth in Arkansas and provide much-needed primer supply relief for the broader ammunition manufacturing segment.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
North Little Rock woman gets lucky by winning the Natural State Jackpot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman claimed a large prize on Thursday from a Natural State Jackpot ticket that she bought via the Jackpocket lottery app for last Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for her ticket were 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39. McTyer explained...
North Little Rock raises police salaries, Little Rock considers the same
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that elections are in the rearview, central Arkansas cities are focusing in on future budgets— which could include salary raises and new patrol cars for local police. The focus on law enforcement support comes as police stations across the county, including here in...
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Little Rock high school student gets perfect score on the ACT
It is rare to get the highest score on the ACT, however, a Little Rock student set out to accomplish the task and her hard work paid off.
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
Four mayoral races go to runoff in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A runoff election notice has been issued for the following mayoral races in Pulaski County: Alexander, Jacksonville, Sherwood, and Wrightsville. Election Day will be on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and some Pulaski County voters will need to make their...
Logan County sheriffs arrest 4 after ‘criminal spree’ between Fort Smith and Little Rock
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
Arkansas State Police tracking rising levels of road rage cases involving guns
Road rage incidents are not new for drivers in Arkansas, but state police warn that they are seeing more and more of these cases happening with a gun involved.
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Mockingbird Bar and Tacos
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Mockingbird Bar and Tacos, located on 1220 South Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Mockingbird Bar and Tacos, click here.
Comments / 0