ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Big Ten Power Poll: It’s the Big Two, the Little Eleven, and Penn State on its own, somewhere in-between | Jones

By David Jones
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more

Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy