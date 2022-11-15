Big Ten Power Poll: It’s the Big Two, the Little Eleven, and Penn State on its own, somewhere in-between | Jones

Read full article on original website
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
Penn State rises in College Football Playoff rankings with two games left
Penn State might be virtually eliminated from Big Ten and national title contention, but the Nittany Lions are continuing to rise in national polls, and their place on the national landscape could exert some influence over what the postseason picture looks like. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
saturdaytradition.com
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
Watch: Boiling Springs wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Boiling Springs was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Bubblers wrestlers Eli Bounds and Michael Duggan and coach Josh Murray answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season. Check out the video below.
