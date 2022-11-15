ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Audible now works independently on Apple Watch with streaming and one-tap downloads

Amazon’s Audible has delivered a valuable update for Apple Watch users today. Shifting away from the reliance on a connection with your iPhone, the popular audiobook app now works independently on Apple Watch for both streaming and downloading content. Audible shared the news in a blog post today:. “Listening...
9to5Mac

Apple tests ‘Rapid Security Response’ update on iOS 16.2 beta

Update: We can confirm that this is indeed a test and not an actual security fix. Apple has released a software update to iOS 16.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 today that claims to include an important security fix. Details of the problem are not currently available, but the update is marked clearly as a security-specific fix.
9to5Mac

Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone

Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:
9to5Mac

How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+

This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch. In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays...
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears

Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...
9to5Mac

5 important iPhone security features you should know about

While iOS 16 fronts a snazzy redesigned lock screen, underneath, the latest operating system hosts a slew of new security and privacy features built to help protect you and your data. Here are five new features to better secure your iPhone from hackers and give you greater peace of mind.
9to5Mac

Here’s how to take screenshots on your iPad using gestures with iPadOS 16

For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.
9to5Mac

Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad

Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated. Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple...
9to5Mac

Tesla CarPlay concept shows off a modular UI inspired by Apple’s next-gen design

After sharing a sharp concept last year imagining what the future of CarPlay could look like in a Tesla Model 3/Y, designer John Calkins is back with another vision, this time a “modular, customizable layout.” Check out a closer look at this Tesla CarPlay UI that includes elements from the next-generation CarPlay Apple has teased.
9to5Mac

iPhone dominated Q3 in Southeast Asia, and in China’s online sales

Two new market intelligence reports show that the iPhone dominated in both Southeast Asia and in China’s latest online shopping festival. Both reports indicate a fall in overall smartphone shipments and revenue, but show the iPhone substantially outperforming the market …. It’s a now-familiar tale. The impact of rising...
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency

AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.
9to5Mac

SecuritySpy turns your Mac into a full surveillance system for your home or business

There are many CCTV solutions for video surveillance, but most of them are too complex for most people. But with SecuritySpy, Mac users can turn their computer into a full surveillance system for their home or business. All with an advanced and intuitive platform. SecuritySpy is developed by Ben Software,...
9to5Mac

Apple walled garden at heart of appeals hearing in Epic Games antitrust case

Last year’s Epic Games versus Apple ruling left both sides unhappy with the result, each filing its own appeal. An appeals hearing took place on Monday, and the intention and effect of the Apple ecosystem – aka the “Apple walled garden” – was the core issue debated.

