Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
‘Descript’ podcast and video editor gets major update with AI-powered features
Descript, a platform created for editing podcasts that has evolved into a video editor, is getting a major update this week. The new version of the app adds more than 30 new visuals and AI-powered features, which should make editing videos “as easy as editing a doc or slides.”
9to5Mac
Audible now works independently on Apple Watch with streaming and one-tap downloads
Amazon’s Audible has delivered a valuable update for Apple Watch users today. Shifting away from the reliance on a connection with your iPhone, the popular audiobook app now works independently on Apple Watch for both streaming and downloading content. Audible shared the news in a blog post today:. “Listening...
9to5Mac
Apple tests ‘Rapid Security Response’ update on iOS 16.2 beta
Update: We can confirm that this is indeed a test and not an actual security fix. Apple has released a software update to iOS 16.2 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 3 today that claims to include an important security fix. Details of the problem are not currently available, but the update is marked clearly as a security-specific fix.
9to5Mac
Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone
Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:
9to5Mac
How to watch Spirited, the new Christmas movie on Apple TV+
This week, Apple TV+ premieres its new big-budget movie for the holidays, Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Spirited is a modern musical twist on the classic Dickens’ A Christmas Carol story. Here’s how to watch. In this story, Ryan Reynolds is Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays...
9to5Mac
Opera x TikTok: Try getting any work done with this official browser integration
Opera is out with an update today that puts TikTok into the sidebar of its desktop browser. The company says it got strong feedback from users about wanting the feature and now it’s here to help you “multitask” and more. Opera launched the update today and gave...
9to5Mac
Apple chip production reportedly coming to the US as company diversifies its supply chain
Apple is set to move a key aspect of iPhone production to the United States, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple will reportedly begin sourcing at least some of its Apple Silicon processors from an upcoming TSMC factory currently being built in Arizona…. Tim Cook revealed these plans...
9to5Mac
MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 month or $99/season, discounted price available for Apple TV+ subscribers
Apple and Major League Soccer today announced pricing and availability details for the MLS streaming service, available through the Apple TV app beginning February 1, 2023 ready for the season start on February 25. Named “MLS Season Pass,” the subscription unlocks access to all MLS games, live and on demand....
9to5Mac
Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears
Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...
5 important iPhone security features you should know about
While iOS 16 fronts a snazzy redesigned lock screen, underneath, the latest operating system hosts a slew of new security and privacy features built to help protect you and your data. Here are five new features to better secure your iPhone from hackers and give you greater peace of mind.
9to5Mac
Microsoft now offering free Apple TV+ and Apple Music trials to Xbox Game Pass subscribers
Nowadays, it’s pretty easy to secure free trials of Apple services, whether it’s from Best Buy, Target, or Apple directly. Now, another company is jumping on board. Microsoft has announced that it is expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with Apple TV+ and Apple Music offers. Xbox...
9to5Mac
Astropad Studio adds new ‘Magic Gestures’ and Apple Pencil Hover support on macOS through M2 iPad Pro
Astropad Studio has received an update today with a number of handy new features. Headlining the release is Apple Pencil Hover coming to your favorite desktop creative apps through the M2 iPad Pro. There are also new Magic Gestures and 3D sculpting support in Blender and ZBrush. Astropad Studio 5.2...
Here’s how to take screenshots on your iPad using gestures with iPadOS 16
For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.
Mosyle brings Apple endpoint security to the iPhone and iPad
Mosyle is announcing its first endpoint security solution for IT admins looking for solutions for the iPhone and iPad. Mosyle Hardening & Compliance protects iOS employees, helps them comply with security protocols, regulations, and keeps their devices updated. Over the past few years, Mosyle has extended its reach beyond Apple...
‘Allow people to leave the company with dignity’: How Airbnb CEO’s job cuts stand in stark contrast to Meta and Twitter
As tech layoffs continue, companies might learn some lessons from Airbnb—one of the first to cut jobs in the pandemic era.
9to5Mac
Tesla CarPlay concept shows off a modular UI inspired by Apple’s next-gen design
After sharing a sharp concept last year imagining what the future of CarPlay could look like in a Tesla Model 3/Y, designer John Calkins is back with another vision, this time a “modular, customizable layout.” Check out a closer look at this Tesla CarPlay UI that includes elements from the next-generation CarPlay Apple has teased.
9to5Mac
iPhone dominated Q3 in Southeast Asia, and in China’s online sales
Two new market intelligence reports show that the iPhone dominated in both Southeast Asia and in China’s latest online shopping festival. Both reports indicate a fall in overall smartphone shipments and revenue, but show the iPhone substantially outperforming the market …. It’s a now-familiar tale. The impact of rising...
AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency
AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.
9to5Mac
SecuritySpy turns your Mac into a full surveillance system for your home or business
There are many CCTV solutions for video surveillance, but most of them are too complex for most people. But with SecuritySpy, Mac users can turn their computer into a full surveillance system for their home or business. All with an advanced and intuitive platform. SecuritySpy is developed by Ben Software,...
9to5Mac
Apple walled garden at heart of appeals hearing in Epic Games antitrust case
Last year’s Epic Games versus Apple ruling left both sides unhappy with the result, each filing its own appeal. An appeals hearing took place on Monday, and the intention and effect of the Apple ecosystem – aka the “Apple walled garden” – was the core issue debated.
Comments / 0