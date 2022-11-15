ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia: Status of western Tigray to be settled 'by law'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the embattled Tigray region will be settled according to the country’s constitution after the signing of a truce earlier this month.

Western Tigray, also known as Wolkait, is part of Tigray under Ethiopia’s constitution. But it was occupied by forces from neighboring Amhara state when war broke out in November 2020 between the federal army and fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF.

Wolkait's status is hotly contested, with many in Amhara asserting the area was taken from them during the 27 years when the TPLF helmed a governing coalition in Ethiopia.

Hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans were evicted from western Tigray during the Tigray conflict, leading to charges of “ethnic cleansing” from the U.S. State Department, and there have been massacres of both Tigrayans and Amharas in the region.

Abiy told lawmakers Tuesday that the future of the region will be resolved separately from the cease-fire deal struck in Pretoria.

“We went to South Africa not to decide to have Wolkait in Amhara or Tigray, the Pretoria (agreement) has not that power. … We agreed we should solve it based on Ethiopian law and system,” Abiy said.

He hinted that a referendum would be held to settle the matter after displaced people return to Wolkait. “People should be given the chance ... to get democratic opportunities,” he said. “Only through that we can get a solution.”

The cease-fire agreement reached in South Africa has been hailed as an opportunity to end the Tigray war, which U.S. diplomats say has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

On Saturday, military leaders from the warring sides signed an accord in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to implement the truce.

It commits the parties to facilitate “unhindered” humanitarian access to Tigray after more than two years of aid restrictions. But aid is yet to reach the northern region of more than 5 million people in the aftermath of the agreement.

The Nairobi deal also contained provisions to carry out the disarming of Tigray forces.

The war has resulted in widespread damage to infrastructure, with Ethiopia’s finance minister estimating the country will need nearly $20 billion to rebuild.

'Without water, we die': Historic drought in Somalia leaves millions clinging to life

DOOLOW, Somalia — Before the start of the worst drought Somalia has experienced in four decades, 30-year-old Nuurto Ali Issaq tended to 40 goats and other livestock as a pastoralist, having just enough resources to make a living and feed herself and her five children. But less than three years later, with the East African country in the midst of its fifth consecutive failed rainy season, all of Issaq's animals have died due to dehydration, leaving her family in the same predicament as nearly half of the country's 16 million people — starving, poor and nowhere to turn.
Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab "terrorist group" still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA — (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan,...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

WASHINGTON — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar's military-controlled government released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American on Thursday as part of a broad prisoner amnesty that also freed many local citizens held for protesting the army takeover. The imprisonment of the foreigners had caused...
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday he remained committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.”. The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year...
Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the "squeezed middle" class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine's energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow's missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations...
Reporters to Skip World Cup After Qatar Evicted Migrant Workers for Their Lodging

Finland’s largest newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, says it won’t send reporters to the World Cup after they learned Qatar evicted migrant workers to create lodging for the paper’s journalists. It will be the first time in decades the paper won’t have reporters covering the tournament in person. Erkki Kylmanen, head of the paper’s sports department, told Reuters he’d considered nixing reporters’ trip for months because of media restrictions, but the Qatari government finalized his decision when news broke last month that officials emptied apartment blocks that housed thousands of Asian and African workers—a move to free up space for visiting fans and journos. “It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way,” Kylmanen said. Read it at Reuters
