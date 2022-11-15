Read full article on original website
TikTok video shows hundreds of anti-abortion rights advocates gathering outside North Carolina clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities search for teenage girls who disappeared from group home
Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding two missing teenage girls. Deputies are searching for two runaway girls in Simpsonville, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They were last seen Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Venice Group Home on S. Industrial...
Smile please: North Carolina fish with human-like teeth could surprise you
We have heard a lot of interesting stories about fish. For example, they have teeth but they don't chew their food. The main reason is fish develop teeth only to capture and cut the prey when they swallow it.
KOLD-TV
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings
According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
country1037fm.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
WLTX.com
Missouri woman connects with biological father in North Carolina after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
WRAL
The best winter weather prediction for NC you'll see all year
Temperatures, rainfall, snow totals - WRAL Meteorologists are using 52 years of winter weather data to best predict what kind of winter we can expect this year. See why the numbers show we can't rule out 20+ inches of snow! Turn on WRAL at 6. Temperatures, rainfall, snow totals -...
Funeral set for former North Carolina judge Doug McCullough
RALEIGH, N.C. — A funeral was set for Friday in North Carolina for Doug McCullough, a former state Court of Appeals judge, federal prosecutor and Marine who died at age 77. McCullough died Oct. 18, according to an obituary from Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas. McCullough had moved to Nevada for retirement. A spokesperson for the funeral home's parent company said she had no additional information beyond the obituary.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WRAL
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, IDAHO — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that takes...
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
