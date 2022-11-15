With more than 25 years of retail experience at Von Maur Department Store, Melody Wright has a unique perspective on the company’s growth trajectory. The executive started out on the sales floor in 1996, which she said was crucial to climbing up the ladder. And indeed, over the years, she’s held various leadership positions at the company, eventually taking on her current role as chief operating officer in 2009. Since then, Wright has been a crucial architect of Von Maur’s operational strategy, touching each aspect of the business, from merchandising, store operations and distribution to logistics, information systems, e-commerce and security.More...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO