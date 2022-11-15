ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud

The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
Tools for Brokers Enhances White Label Offering by Adding Match-Trader

Tools for Brokers has enhanced its offerings to forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers with the addition of the white-label platform Match-Trader (MTR), which Match-Trade Technologies developed. Tools for Brokers is a trading industry technology provider offering turnkey solutions to brokers. On Thursday, the press release shared with Finance...
NFTs for Fintechs: From Asset Class to the Machinery of Ownership

It’s time to make your final preparations for Finance Magnates London Summit, which will be underway next week on November 21-23. Several notable panels and sessions are headlining the event, including several across the Innovate Stage. This year’s event looks to be bigger and more expansive than ever before,...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan

The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
eToro Launches Options Trading in the US Months after Acquiring Gatsby

EToro, an Israeli multinational social investment and trading network, has introduced options trading to its users in the United States as part of the 'ongoing diversification' of its offerings in the country. The new offering is an addition to eToro’s existing stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto assets offerings on its trading platform.
B2Broker's Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Upgraded with Brand New Centroid Technology

The turnkey brokerage packages offered by B2Broker, a leading provider of financial services and technology for the Forex and crypto businesses, now include Centroid technology. B2Broker constantly attempts to organize its liquidity offering using the best technology and to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. The company's customers...
BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure

BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry

The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
House of Borse Ends FY22 with 71% Revenue Rise

House of Borse Ltd, a UK-based broker, has reported solid performance metrics of its business for the financial year 2022, ending on July 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company's turnover jumped by 71 percent year-over-year to £1.02 million. It is the second consecutive year that the broker witnessed a revenue rise.
Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade Announce a Strategic Partnership

Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade's clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade's traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading...
Meet Capital Wallet at FMLS 2022 in London this November

Global cryptocurrency solutions provider, Capital Wallet has announced its participation at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), to be held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23, 2022. The team will be available at Booth #40, where they will present their powerful line-up of comprehensive cryptocurrency solutions, geared toward supporting...
Liquidity Providers - When Everything Isn’t Everything

POV: You’re a broker looking for a liquidity provider. You’ve been to the expos, you’ve scanned the websites, you’ve talked to the salespeople. But all that exists is an echo chamber of the same selling points, usually expressed in the same way. So when LPs say the same thing, how do you know who to pick? On the surface, it’s hard to say.
Why is Fxview “The Most Trusted Choice” as a Broker?

Fxview, a global multi-asset broker, has been witnessing a rise in demand among traders resulting in various recognitions for the broker such as “The Best Global CFD broker”, “The Most Trusted Broker”, and many more. The broker has been working round the clock to cater to...
How Institutions Can Excel in the Economic Storm

This article was written by David Shayer, UK CEO at Vantage Markets. Institutions in the UK have had a turbulent few years. The economy is fraught with uncertainty and instability, which is spilling into markets and causing significant – often unexpected – twists and turns. Just when we...
BlockFi on the Brink of Bankruptcy? Another Victim of FTX Collapse

BlockFi Inc., a popular cryptocurrency lender, is currently preparing for alleged bankruptcy proceedings, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said yesterday, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the matter. BlockFi halted customer deposit withdrawals and acknowledged its significant exposure to the recently fallen FTX last week, citing the uncertainty of the current...
Abu Dhabi Grants Permission to Binance to Offer Custodial Services

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted Financial Services Permission (FSP) to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. ADGM, an international financial hub located in the United Arab Emirates' capital city, announced the permission on Wednesday, noting that it enables Binance...
No Blockchain for Aussie Stock Market, RBA Is "Very Dissapointed"

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) cancelled its plans to replace the current Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) with a blockchain alternative in light of 'solution uncertainty'. Australian regulators and banking authorities expressed strong disappointment. The project has been under development for the last five years and costs more than $170 million.
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment

Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...

