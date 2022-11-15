Read full article on original website
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
Driver dies after T-bone crash on Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue
A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Man gets car stuck after driving up carrier truck ramp in Venice
A man was cited for reckless driving after getting his car stuck on top of a carrier trailer in Venice on Wednesday.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Car carrying 5 teens hits tree in Seminole; 3 hospitalized
Three teenagers were hospitalized after a vehicle carrying five teens crashed into a tree in Seminole, authorities said.
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
Man dies after falling from tree while hanging Christmas lights in Palm Harbor
A man died after he fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights at an assisted living facility, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Woman pulls out gun, threatens to kill driver during road rage incident in Winter Haven, police say
Police say a woman landed behind bars after an alleged road rage incident in Winter Haven on Wednesday.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
11-year-old boy hit by SUV in Polk County has injuries to leg, face, stomach, family says
POINCIANA, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Zion Alston left his home Monday morning to head to his bus stop before going to school. During his walk, Zion was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Poinciana. "Something told me to tell him not to go because I had just received...
Family grateful for firefighters who saved mom after car crashed into Clearwater pond
"There's not a message that I or my family, that we could give that is sufficient enough to express our gratitude," Hurda said.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Land O’ Lakes Teen
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jack Lockwood, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Lockwood is 5’5”, around 170 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lockwood was last seen on Nov. 17 around 10:45 a.m., in the Broad Porch Run area
‘I’m going to kill you’: Hospital worker grabbed pregnant woman, threatened her with knife, Clearwater police say
A Clearwater man was accused of grabbing a pregnant woman and threatening her and her husband with a knife outside their home.
fox13news.com
Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m. A person working at...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
‘We don’t want it to be a tragedy and a mystery’: Sister of man killed in Tampa hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A family wants answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tampa.
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
