10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
10 Tampa Bay

Woman dies after being hit by car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while trying to cross the street in Tampa, police said. Tampa police officers said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on N. 22nd Avenue in the area between E. Henry Avenue and E. Clifton Street. The driver reportedly told police the woman — who reportedly wasn't in a designated crosswalk — stepped into the car's path and didn't give the driver enough time to break and avoid hitting her.
