Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
Finnish border guard officials say construction of a planned barbed-wired fence on the Nordic country's long border with Russia will start early next year
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital on Friday condemned North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile an hour before the meeting started.
Melania Trump predicted what US will look like if Donald wins and she's on another planet
While some Trump family members are choosing to stay out of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, former first lady Melania Trump seemingly believes wonderful future under her husband's leadership.Speaking to Breitbart, Melania, 52, said she supports her husband's third presidential campaign. "I support my husband's desire to run for president of this wonderful nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us," she said. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, people were a little thrown off by Trump's picture of what a second Trump administration could look like. “I await the day when...
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Hakeem Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced Friday he was running to replace outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats next Congress.
Hakeem Jeffries on course to become first Black party leader in Congress
New York Democrat, 52, is favorite to succeed Nancy Pelosi after declaring candidacy for House minority leader
Russia claims new test of its Satan-2 missile was 'successful' without the Kremlin's typical propaganda fanfare – amid suggestions the Armageddon rocket is behind schedule
Russia claimed today that flight tests of its giant Satan-2 hypersonic missile have been 'successfully carried out'. However, no specific new launch details were given by the commander of Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev, who made the announcement without the typical Kremlin fanfare. This contrasts with April...
Europe makes ‘final offer’ climate reparations deal ahead of COP27 deadline
The European Union issued a proposal at the COP27 climate summit on Friday that includes a version of the “loss and damages” fund long sought by developing nations. The proposal, released in the early hours of the day, does not include details about the actual financial mechanism for the fund, one of the major unanswered questions around the loss and damages issue. In place of an explanation, the document reads “{Placeholder funding arrangement responding to loss and damage}.”
Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Guy Davidi Brings ‘Innocence’ To IDFA, Powerful Doc That Questions Militarization Of Israeli Society
Guy Davidi’s film Innocence is haunted by the words of Israeli soldiers who did not survive their mandatory military service. “Humans have an urge for destruction,” one of the soldiers notes, an indication of his deep skepticism about being forced to serve in the Israel Defense Forces. Another says, “The killing repulses me.” Whether they harbor misgivings or not, every Israeli – male and female – must serve in the military when they reach 18. Innocence, which played at IDFA in the Best of Fests category, examines the psychic impact of militarization that suffuses Israel, affecting individuals and the country as a...
Iran's 'civil war' warning may presage bloodier crackdown: analysts
Iran has accused foreign foes of trying to spark "civil war" by stoking the protests over Mahsa Amini's death -- harsh language that, analysts warn, could presage an even bloodier crackdown. Analysts say however that, regardless of who carried out the latest attacks, they could result in an even bloodier response to the protests that erupted after Amini's death on September 16, following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.
