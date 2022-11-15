ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Centre County to host Hometown Christmas event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend

The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Community Theatre hosting ‘Christmas Movie Wonderthon’ this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre is getting Christmas started early with their “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” event this weekend. The Altoona Community Theatre welcomes guests to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where viewers can enjoy an entertaining parody of Hallmark Christmas movies. You won’t want to miss out on this holiday festivity as […]
ALTOONA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

New Deputy Sheriffs Grow Together at Penn State-Run Academy

UNIVERSITY PARK — The newest class of Pennsylvania deputy sheriffs will return to their home communities prepared to serve after graduating from the commonwealth’s Penn State-run training academy on Friday. During the 19-week program, the diverse group of 39 cadets became “a family,” said class platoon leader William...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Williamsburg gets a new bank after a year of waiting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Williamsburg residents no longer have to travel out of town to do their banking. PennCrest Bank held its grand opening for its new Williamsburg branch Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting along with borough leaders and the Blair Chamber of Commerce. It’s the town’s first and only bank since last […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing teen alert for Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
thebablueprint.com

Students sing their way to Blair County Chorus

Twenty B-A students will be attending this year’s Blair County Senior High Chorus Festival. The singers will travel to Claysburg-Kimmel High School to compete on November 21-22. County Chorus hasn’t been able to happen in past years due to COVID, so the singers are excited to participate again.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team

South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Altoona Curve Charities to host ‘Roaring 20s Gala’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities plans to host a Roaring 20s Gala. The Gala is on Saturday, February 4 at the Jaffa Shrine featuring Curve alumni and former Pittsburgh Pirate, Neil Walker! Walker played for the Curve from 2006-2007 before his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. He also played for the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins and Phillies before retiring in 2021.
ALTOONA, PA

