Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nationally known Christmas tree auction in central Pa. takes place Friday
MIFFLINBURG – Neil Courtney says he has his honey ready as he prepares to auction 60,000 Christmas trees to buyers from Maine to Florida. What is billed as the world’s largest Christmas tree auction will be held Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg and continue until all the trees are sold.
Centre County to host Hometown Christmas event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies […]
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
Altoona Community Theatre hosting ‘Christmas Movie Wonderthon’ this weekend
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre is getting Christmas started early with their “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” event this weekend. The Altoona Community Theatre welcomes guests to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where viewers can enjoy an entertaining parody of Hallmark Christmas movies. You won’t want to miss out on this holiday festivity as […]
Onward State
Downtown State College’s Canyon Pizza Closes Due To 13 Health Violations
Update, November 16: According to an inspection report on the Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Safety website, Canyon Pizza had 13 health violations during its November 15 inspection. The violations, word for word from the inspector’s comments, can be read below:. “Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
State College
New Deputy Sheriffs Grow Together at Penn State-Run Academy
UNIVERSITY PARK — The newest class of Pennsylvania deputy sheriffs will return to their home communities prepared to serve after graduating from the commonwealth’s Penn State-run training academy on Friday. During the 19-week program, the diverse group of 39 cadets became “a family,” said class platoon leader William...
WJAC TV
Officials: Detour extended as PennDOT continues to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — An update now on last weekend's partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the...
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
Digital Collegian
‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino
A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
Williamsburg gets a new bank after a year of waiting
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Williamsburg residents no longer have to travel out of town to do their banking. PennCrest Bank held its grand opening for its new Williamsburg branch Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting along with borough leaders and the Blair Chamber of Commerce. It’s the town’s first and only bank since last […]
Missing teen alert for Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
thebablueprint.com
Students sing their way to Blair County Chorus
Twenty B-A students will be attending this year’s Blair County Senior High Chorus Festival. The singers will travel to Claysburg-Kimmel High School to compete on November 21-22. County Chorus hasn’t been able to happen in past years due to COVID, so the singers are excited to participate again.
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
WJAC TV
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
wtaj.com
Altoona Curve Charities to host ‘Roaring 20s Gala’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities plans to host a Roaring 20s Gala. The Gala is on Saturday, February 4 at the Jaffa Shrine featuring Curve alumni and former Pittsburgh Pirate, Neil Walker! Walker played for the Curve from 2006-2007 before his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2009. He also played for the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins and Phillies before retiring in 2021.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Comments / 0