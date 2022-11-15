ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Phys.org

Study: Teachers must stand up to bullying of LBGTQIA+ students

Unconscious bias and gender stereotypes are preventing teachers from intervening when they see LGBTQIA+ students being bullied, researchers from the University of South Australia say. In a new study published in the Journal of LGBT Youth, researchers assessed the intentions of 437 Australian teachers to intervene when they saw LBGTQIA+...
Center for Public Integrity

Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students

A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
Black Enterprise

The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word

Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
KANKAKEE, IL
Distractify

A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others

In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
NBC News

Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms

Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Essence

These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service

On Veterans Day, we remember the Black men and women who fought to protect a country that often didn’t protect them. For Black veterans who served in America’s early wars, their return home was plagued by violence and mistreatment — a far cry from the celebratory recognition that was reserved for their white counterparts. These Black men and women risked their lives to protect a country that didn’t respect their full humanity. They fought for the liberation of a country that denied them of their personal liberties.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
