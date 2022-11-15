Read full article on original website
Related
A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
California teacher educates elementary-age children about transgenderism
A California teacher's presentation on educating children about transgenderism was released and has alerted the district to investigate.
Phys.org
Study: Teachers must stand up to bullying of LBGTQIA+ students
Unconscious bias and gender stereotypes are preventing teachers from intervening when they see LGBTQIA+ students being bullied, researchers from the University of South Australia say. In a new study published in the Journal of LGBT Youth, researchers assessed the intentions of 437 Australian teachers to intervene when they saw LBGTQIA+...
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students
A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
The Math Ain’t Mathing—Illinois High School Math Teacher Fired for Calling Black Student N-Word
Racism reared its ugly head in a high school classroom when a math teacher called a Black student the N-word—and that’s not even the whole story. First-year Illinois schoolteacher, John Donovan, was caught on camera by students in his class at Kankakee High School when he referred to a student as a “Fu***** N*****.” CNN reported that the white teacher was terminated on Monday by the Kankakee School Board.
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others
In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms
Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
Essence
These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service
On Veterans Day, we remember the Black men and women who fought to protect a country that often didn’t protect them. For Black veterans who served in America’s early wars, their return home was plagued by violence and mistreatment — a far cry from the celebratory recognition that was reserved for their white counterparts. These Black men and women risked their lives to protect a country that didn’t respect their full humanity. They fought for the liberation of a country that denied them of their personal liberties.
'Go Back To Africa': Black Student Targeted With Racist Video, Texts
A Black high school student in Torrance, California received a video of seven girls shouting a racial slur along with hateful messages saying 'Kill yourself,' 'We don't want you,' 'You don't fit in with the rest of us,' and 'Go back to Africa.'
marketplace.org
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
The number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities increased during the academic year that ended back in the spring, according to a report out this week from the State Department and the Institute of International Education. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of foreign students fell by about...
Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash
A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
Center for Public Integrity
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
541
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.http://www.publicintegrity.org
Comments / 0