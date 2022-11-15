ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Public Integrity

Comments / 0

Related
Center for Public Integrity

Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students

A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
Center for Public Integrity

What housing instability looks like for parents, students

Public schools are required by federal law to take steps that will help homeless students get an equal education. But what homelessness looks like is broader than families and even some schools realize. The federal definition, for instance, includes children doubling up with extended family out of economic need or living in transitional housing paid for by a charitable group.
Center for Public Integrity

Center for Public Integrity

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
541
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

 http://www.publicintegrity.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy