Chloe Bailey Boards ‘Midas Touch’; Hires At ‘The Pact’ Producer Little Door; ‘The Battle At Lake Changjin’ Named Golden Rooster Best Film; First Poster For Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’; ‘Ackley Bridge’ Ends — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim, Jesse Whittock and Nancy Tartaglione
 3 days ago
Chloe Bailey Boards AGC Studio’s Wall Street Drama ‘Midas Touch’

Musician and actor Chloe Bailey ( Grown-ish ) has signed on to star in the Wall Street drama Midas Touch from AGC Studios. The flick follows the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest equity trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second African American woman to hold that position. Bailey will star as Simmons in the pic, which will be directed by Numa Perrier ( The Perfect Find). Simmons is an executive producer on the film, as are AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Glendon Palmer. CAA negotiated on behalf of Bailey and AGC’s SVP of Legal & Business Affairs, Anant Tamirisa, and Palmer negotiated on behalf of AGC.

The Pact ’ Producer Little Door Expands With Drama Hires

The Welsh indie behind BBC drama The Pact , Little Door Productions, has hired Sherlock and Baker Boys exec Bethan Jones as an executive producer and Beth Jones as development executive. Jonesjoins from Playground, where her credits include Lionsgate+’s Dangerous Liaisons . She’ll also remain co-Creative Director of Red Seam, a company she co-founded in 2019 that will continue to develop projects with Little Door’s support. Grant was previously development exec at the BBC’s Writers room Wales and Story and Script Editor on long-running medical drama Casualty . She’s also worked for Tidy Productions and Newman Street.

‘The Battle At Lake Changjin’ Named Golden Rooster Best Film

War epic The Battle at Lake Changjin was named Best Film at China’s Golden Rooster Awards on Saturday. Helmed by Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam, the 2021 title also scored directing honors. It is the highest grossing local film ever in China with RMB 5.77B ($900M). A making-of documentary is set to be released this weekend in the market. Meanwhile, members of the cast of Frant Gwo’s The Wandering Earth 2 also made an appearance at the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival over the weekend. The sequel, to the groundbreaking sci-fi picture — whose events take place before the original film — stars Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yanmanzi and Andy Lau. It is expected to release during the Lunar New Year holiday next year.

First Poster For Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘ Sanaa

Ahead of its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Sudhanshu Saria’s drama Sanaa has revealed its first poster. See it below . Radhika Madan stars as the eponymous woman fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. Sanaa also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana and Navneet Nishan. It is the only Indian film competing for the Grand Prix for Best Film at the ongoing Tallinn fest in Estonia. Saria is next due to helm female-led espionage drama Ulajh . He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

Channel 4 Shuts ‘Ackley Bridge’ After Five Seasons

British network Channel 4 has closed the doors on its school-set drama series Ackley Bridge after five seasons. The news emerged yesterday, with the show’s official Twitter account confirming it was at an end. The show, from All3Media’s The Forge, followed the lives of teachers and students at a multicultural school in a segregated white and Pakistani community in northern England. Channel 4 said in a statement: “As a broadcaster, we’re immensely proud of Ackley Bridge , which over the last five seasons has received praise for the way in which it has tackled real-life situations and issues in an irreverent and insightful way. However, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continuously look for new and innovative ideas and we have made the difficult decision to not greenlight another series.”

Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing. 20th Century had no comment. Related Story Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free's Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots Related Story Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra's Novel 'The Corner' Related Story Sofia Coppola Sets 'Priscilla' As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will...
Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show

EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Brendan Fraser Praises Sadie Sink And Hong Chau's Elevated Performances In The Whale

Playing the character of Charlie in the buzzworthy psychological drama feature "The Whale" was what Brendan Fraser described as the challenge he has been searching for his entire career, and he, as well as the film, has received significant critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes) in the process. But the actor himself believes a substantial amount of credit has to be given to the praiseworthy performances of his co-stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink.
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More

Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News

Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes For ‘The Whale’ After 2003 Groping Incident By Ex-HFPA Chief

Brendan Fraser won’t be celebrating his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at this year’s Golden Globes, whether he’s nominated or not. “My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite,” Fraser says in a new interview with GQ, referencing his 2018 revelation that he had been groped by former HFPA president Philip Berk at a 2003 Beverly Hills luncheon. (Berk denied the charge.) In the new GQ cover story, Fraser says, “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I...
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’

Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid Amid Potential Major Challenges To GOP Nomination

Donald Trump said that he is running for president in 2024, seeking to return to the White House amid warning signs that he’s losing support among key Republicans and perhaps even the right wing media machine. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s announcement had long been anticipated, as he had teased it in interviews and at campaign rallies.  His hour-plus speech was heavy in attacks on President Joe Biden, including personal barbs about him being out of touch, as...
New DNEG Sydney Studio Lands ‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ VFX Work; BBC And Freevee Board ‘Boat Story’; Newen Studios’ Blue Spirit Rejigs – Global Briefs

New DNEG Studio In Sydney Lands ‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ VFX Work London-based DNEG is launching a studio in Sydney, Australia and has confirmed it has taken on the visual effects for George Miller’s Mad Max prequel feature Furiosa. Located in the city’s Tech Central district, it is slated to open its doors in early 2023 with a total capacity of 500. Academy Award winner Andrew Jackson is relocating from DNEG’s London office to his native Australia to run the operation as Creative Director. An Oscar winner for Christopher Nolan’sTenet, he also received an Academy Award nomination for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road....
