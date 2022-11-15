ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

theburgnews.com

Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments

On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

'Icons in Transformation' being held in Franklin County

‘Icons in Transformation’ being held in Franklin …. 'Icons in Transformation' being held in Franklin County. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College

(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
GETTYSBURG, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

Hosting a free community dinner on Thanksgiving? Let your neighbors know

Is your church or nonprofit organization hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner this year?. Let us know, and we'll include the details in a story in print and online in the USA Today Network newspapers in Hagerstown, Chambersburg, Waynesboro and Greencastle. Please include the time, date and place of your meal,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wypr.org

"The Orator"

On November 19th, 1863, at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, one of America's greatest orators of the time, Edward Everett, gave a grand speech. But it was Abraham Lincoln’s brief address, consisting of only 272 words, which will be remembered forever.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Major Road Project In Frederick County Completed

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday afternoon. Ribbon cutting on I-270/Rt. 85 interchange project. (Photo from MDOT SHA.) Frederick, Md (KM) A major road project in Frederick County has been completed. The reconstruction and expansion of the Interstate 270 and Route 85 interchange, which began in 2017, involved the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

