abc27.com
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint...
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
Military service: Franklin County’s tradition
Franklin County has a long history of military service, a tradition that goes back to its founding 230 years ago. Even before it became a county, Chambersburg’s early settlers marched off to war, determined to help their adopted country win its independence. That long history of sending its sons...
pahomepage.com
'Icons in Transformation' being held in Franklin County
'Icons in Transformation' being held in Franklin County. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Long lost cat finally found...
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
iheart.com
Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College
(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area.
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
echo-pilot.com
Hosting a free community dinner on Thanksgiving? Let your neighbors know
Is your church or nonprofit organization hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner this year?. Let us know, and we'll include the details in a story in print and online in the USA Today Network newspapers in Hagerstown, Chambersburg, Waynesboro and Greencastle. Please include the time, date and place of your meal,...
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road
The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
wypr.org
"The Orator"
On November 19th, 1863, at the dedication of the cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, one of America's greatest orators of the time, Edward Everett, gave a grand speech. But it was Abraham Lincoln’s brief address, consisting of only 272 words, which will be remembered forever.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
wfmd.com
Major Road Project In Frederick County Completed
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday afternoon. Ribbon cutting on I-270/Rt. 85 interchange project. (Photo from MDOT SHA.) Frederick, Md (KM) A major road project in Frederick County has been completed. The reconstruction and expansion of the Interstate 270 and Route 85 interchange, which began in 2017, involved the...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
