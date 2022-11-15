(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.

