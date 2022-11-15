Read full article on original website
Related
Buy Choice points at $7.36 per 1,000 points to Dec 3, 2022.
Choice Privileges Day 5 of Members Only Madness offers a buy points 40% bonus on purchases from Nov 18 to Dec 3, 2022 bringing the purchase rate down from $10.30 to $7.36 per 1,000 points. The promotion terms state there are a limited number of packages for sale. The promotion page for Members Only Madness Day 5 points purchases redirected to a page showing Choice Privileges app download for me.
Miles and Points On Sale — November 18 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Virgin Atlantic (60%), United (100%), British Airways (50%), Hilton (80%), Southwest (50%) & JetBlue (40%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon.
LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599
Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
Moved all my Radisson Rewards points to Americas program
Today I moved 50,000 points out of Radisson Rewards International program back to Radisson Rewards Americas due to the recent devaluation of points for hotel stays I had planned in Europe. I now have 95,000 points in the Americas program that I think I can redeem for about $750 in hotel stays. The low value of points in the international program at $2 to $3 per 1,000 points would have meant settling for about $250 redemption value spending 95,000 Radisson Rewards points for hotel stays in Europe.
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (19th November)
TRIP REPORT – Fall fun in the Windy City. We’re past the halfway point of this trip report. I’ve had to reorganise how this trip report works for now, but we should be on track again next week. Maybe. Avios and Uber. HOWTO: Link Your Uber and...
Credit Card Review: Platinum Delta SkyMiles American Express Card
Delta offers credit cards through its partnership with American Express. They come in different flavors and the Platinum Delta cards are 2nd in the four-card lineup. The Delta AMEX Platinum cards have an annual fee and provide valuable benefits if you’re a regular Delta flyer looking for status in the SkyMiles program.
British Airways to launch a new biometric’s trial
Wouldn’t you love to be able to hop on an aircraft to another country, just with your face? Well, British Airways is to commence a biometric recognitional trial for international flights. In theory, this will mean passengers can travel through the airport, whilst keeping their passports in their pockets.
Airlines Refund $600M, Most Underrated European Cities, REAL ID Deadline
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Saturday, November 19, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
The End Of First Class On Thai Airways?
While Thai Airways is still selling first class tickets on at least two routes, I do wonder what kind of first class experience it can offer if its first class lounge and spa are permanently closed. Permanent Closure Of First Class Lounge Does Not Bode Well For The Future Of...
Why Are Airlines Giving Free Wi-Fi When They Charge For Everything Else?
Airlines have been charging for things that used to be free for decades. First, they started charging to check bags. Then they began charging extra for seats with extra legroom, and eventually started to charge more for seats with ordinary legroom but were closer to the front of the plane. It was only a matter of time before they started to charge for snacks and to bring a carry-on bag to put in the overhead bins.
United Airlines Promises Better Onboard Meals. Here’s A Preview.
United Airlines has acknowledged that its in-flight meals have been slow to change but is promising new choices with more variety in the weeks ahead. Let’s take a look at what United Airlines is saying and preview five new dishes that have already debuted on domestic routes. United Airlines...
Inexcusable Debauchery At The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Debauchery is an excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures like partying, alcohol, and drugs. A wild party inside the pricey Waldorf Astoria hotel in Bangkok may have been fun for the youth who attended, but when it came at the expense of hotel guests, how could the hotel in good conscience allow the shindig to continue?
BoardingArea
210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0