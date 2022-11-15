Read full article on original website
BlockFi on the Brink of Bankruptcy? Another Victim of FTX Collapse
BlockFi Inc., a popular cryptocurrency lender, is currently preparing for alleged bankruptcy proceedings, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said yesterday, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the matter. BlockFi halted customer deposit withdrawals and acknowledged its significant exposure to the recently fallen FTX last week, citing the uncertainty of the current...
HIVE Revenues Down 45% in Q3 Despite Higher BTC Production
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE), a cryptocurrency mining company focused on green energy, announced on Wednesday its financials for the third quarter of 2022. Similar to other publicly listed miners, HIVE reported a visible slump in revenue compared to the previous year due to the drop in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices.
Old Arguments Resurface Around Crypto and CBDCs
If someone told you they need to monitor and regulate your phone calls, or possibly even restrict the use of phones altogether, because criminals also use telephones, then you might have some questions. Or how about if we were talking about money? What if a government agency insisted that all...
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions
HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
Meet Capital Wallet at FMLS 2022 in London this November
Global cryptocurrency solutions provider, Capital Wallet has announced its participation at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), to be held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23, 2022. The team will be available at Booth #40, where they will present their powerful line-up of comprehensive cryptocurrency solutions, geared toward supporting...
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment
Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
New York Fed Partners with US Banks on 3-Month Digital Dollar Project
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Innovation Centre (NYIC) in partnership with some US banking giants has kickoff a three-month digital dollar proof-of-concept (PoC) project. This project “will explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform known as the Regulated Liability Network (RLN),” the US banking community...
2022, a Year of Tightening Marketing Regulations for Retail Brokers
A look at how marketing regulations have changed over the last year and how trading firms can maintain compliant, accurate and competitive marketing. The COVID-19 pandemic enabled opportunist marketers to target vulnerable people who were spending more time online, leading to a significant rise in online investments and digital crimes, such as crypto investment schemes and money scams. Over the last couple of years, several countries have since tightened their advertising regulations in the financial sector to protect the public.
Bitfarms Deepens 2022 Loss Despite More Bitcoins Mined
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), a cryptocurrency mining company, recently reported its financials for the three months that ended 30 September 2022. Despite higher bitcoin (BTC) production, the company showed a decline in revenue and deepened its net loss for the entire 2022. According to the press release, revenue stood at $33.2 million,...
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry
The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
Robinhood Reports 80% Drop in Crypto Trading Volumes
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), a major US commission-free stock trading and investing app, has reported a visible decline in active users, managed assets and crypto trading volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. On Thursday, the zero-fee trading platform said that the number of monthly...
BUX UK's 2021 Revenue Halved to £9.1M, Losses Deepen
Bux Financial Services Limited, the UK arm of BUX with headquarters in the Netherlands, published its financials for 2021, reporting a 49 percent revenue decline. The annual turnover from the UK operations came in at £9.1 million, dropping from £18 million in 2020. "The driver for the decrease...
Demo Dash: Upstart Products Boosting Your Bottom Line
In less than seven days, the biggest event of the year will be kicking off in the heart of London. Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will be taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. Now in its tenth year of operation, the landmark event has expanded its content slate...
B2Broker's Turnkey Brokerage Solutions Upgraded with Brand New Centroid Technology
The turnkey brokerage packages offered by B2Broker, a leading provider of financial services and technology for the Forex and crypto businesses, now include Centroid technology. B2Broker constantly attempts to organize its liquidity offering using the best technology and to give its clients the most cutting-edge management tools. The company's customers...
House of Borse Ends FY22 with 71% Revenue Rise
House of Borse Ltd, a UK-based broker, has reported solid performance metrics of its business for the financial year 2022, ending on July 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company's turnover jumped by 71 percent year-over-year to £1.02 million. It is the second consecutive year that the broker witnessed a revenue rise.
CySEC Settles with ROInvesting's Operator Royal Forex for €120K
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has settled with Royal Forex Ltd for “any violation or possible violation” of local regulations. The brokerage operator paid €120,000 as a part of the settlement process. The decision for the settlement was taken by the regulator’s board on 3...
CAPEX.com Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate a Crypto Trading License in Abu Dhabi
CAPEX.com announced today that it had received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong Mena region presence since 2019.
FTX Saw ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Controls’ under Bankman-Fried
John Ray III, the new Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has described the running of the FTX Group under Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and former CEO, as “a complete failure of corporate controls.” Ray III also described the business environment under Bankman-Fried as "unprecedented.”. The new...
FTX’s Bahamas Unit Applies for Bankruptcy Protection in the US
FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas subsidiary of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The unit is seeking protection from creditors in the US, a court filing registered late Tuesday in the Southern District of New York shows. This is even as another court filing processed the day before suggests that the FTX Group could be indebted to more than one million creditors. The development follows the approval of two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas to oversee the comatose crypto exchange’s assets.
