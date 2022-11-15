Read full article on original website
Related
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy Now?
This well-run ad tech company is resisting the macroeconomic slowdown.
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Higher yielding stocks can be at higher risk of reducing their payout when times get tough. However, that's not the case for Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon. Both have the financial strength and growth prospects to continue increasing their big-time payouts in the future. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is on track for the worst annual loss since the global financial crisis. Amazon's gigantic e-commerce business is showing signs of a rebound after slowing earlier this year. Alphabet primarily relies on advertising revenue, so it has struggled in 2022, but it's well positioned for when...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Crush the Market (Again) in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 28% this year, but Apple and Axcelis Technologies are doing far better. Apple has continued to generate growth despite the weak economy, and the environment could be more favorable next year. Axcelis Technologies has the largest order backlog in its history, which sets...
Motley Fool
Is Shopify's Business in Trouble?
Shopify's growth story has changed drastically as sales are not soaring nearly the way they were a year ago. The company is working on reducing its expenses, but it could take a while before Shopify posts a profit that isn't boosted by one-time gains. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0