Bob Chapek Says They ‘Ought to Listen’ to Audience, Disney Cruise Line Returning to In-Person Assembly Drills, Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Canceled, and More: Daily Recap (11/14/22)

disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Disney buys unfinished cruise ship to make over, add to its fleet
CELEBRATION, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line announced this week that it bought a partially completed cruise ship that it plans to reimagine and add to its fleet. Cruise line officials said they will work with the shipbuilding company Meyer Werft to complete the ship, which was previously known as the Global Dream, in Wismar, Germany.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Invention Might Mean a ‘Moana’ Boat Ride Is Coming to Disney World!
The Walt Disney Company is always pushing the envelope of new ride and attraction technology!. We’ve seen the rise of trackless vehicles on rides like Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even an interactive virtual element in WEB SLINGERS. Now the future of water rides looks like it could be bright — and it may include one character with a big connection to the ocean!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closures and Changes Announced Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
More closures and changes are being announced for Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, November 9. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Menus Revealed, Disney Patents New Water Motion Simulator Ride, Disneyland Halts Magic Key Sales Again, & More: Daily Recap (11/17/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Walt Disney World to Introduce Park-Specific Ticket Prices: Here's How Much It'll Cost You Now
Changes are coming to Walt Disney World, which will introduce park-specific pricing just in time for the holidays. "Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland to reopen on March 8
Mickey's Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
gcaptain.com
Disney Cruise Line to Acquire Unfinished Cruise Ship Abandoned by MV Werften Insolvency
Disney Cruise Line will acquire the unfinished Global Dream cruise ship that was being built at the former MV Werften, which filed for insolvency earlier this year. Disney says it will work with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft to finish construction on the cruise ship. The ship is expected to set...
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
'Fantasmic!' returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The show is vastly improved, but operational issues have taken a big step backward
disneytips.com
Disneyland’s Magic Key Annual Passes Are Resuming Sales Today!
Whether discussing Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California, annual passes are always a part of the conversation. Every Disney fan either wants an Annual Pass to Walt Disney World or to be a Magic Key Holder at Disneyland. But considering how widely coveted an Annual...
