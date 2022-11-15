Read full article on original website
Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'
Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
How much can public schools control what students wear?
School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” as a 1969 ruling put it. But that’s not carte blanche for students to go wild and wear just anything. As a professor of education policy who studies students’...
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
The graduation gap hurting homeless students
Nationwide, homeless students graduate from high school at lower rates than average, blunting their opportunities for stable jobs and increasing the risk of continued housing insecurity in adulthood. The gap is often stark: In 18 states, graduation rates for students who experienced homelessness lagged more than 20 percentage points behind...
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others
In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Teacher Uses Racist Slur Against Student Leaving Class: Video
An Illinois high school teacher has been put on paid leave after being caught on video using a racial slur against a student, per Fox 32. According to Kankakee School District 111 Supt. Dr. Genevra A. Walters, the teacher used the slur following a minor conflict with a student who was leaving the classroom.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying
Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
Washington Examiner
College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows
It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Thousands of asylum-seeking students in NYC spread out across more than 300 schools
A map showing the distribution of asylum-seeking students. Data obtained by Gothamist shows the neighborhoods that received the most students identified through a city program to welcome asylum-seekers. [ more › ]
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers to various math problems. Those answers were accompanied by images of different students online. We asked them to tell us how correct the students’ answers were. We also asked them to tell us how capable they thought the...
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
