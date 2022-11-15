ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Public Integrity

Fox News

Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'

Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
The Conversation U.S.

How much can public schools control what students wear?

School dress codes can be harmful to LGBTQ students and students of color, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. These codes can lead school officials to punish these two groups for simply who they are or for expressing themselves. However, it has long been held by the Supreme Court that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” as a 1969 ruling put it. But that’s not carte blanche for students to go wild and wear just anything. As a professor of education policy who studies students’...
TENNESSEE STATE
Center for Public Integrity

The graduation gap hurting homeless students

Nationwide, homeless students graduate from high school at lower rates than average, blunting their opportunities for stable jobs and increasing the risk of continued housing insecurity in adulthood. The gap is often stark: In 18 states, graduation rates for students who experienced homelessness lagged more than 20 percentage points behind...
Fox News

Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'

A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Distractify

A Texas Teacher Admitted to His Students That He Believes His Race Is "Superior" to Others

In the Netflix miniseries The Chair, a college professor receives intense backlash for doing a Nazi salute during one of his lectures. The gesture was not intended to be hateful in context, but it opens up a discussion among students and faculty about what kind of speech should and should not be allowed around students. Many would argue that full context was needed, but the situation still called for scrutiny and careful consideration from the faculty.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Business Insider

Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying

Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows

It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
The Conversation U.S.

Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers to various math problems. Those answers were accompanied by images of different students online. We asked them to tell us how correct the students’ answers were. We also asked them to tell us how capable they thought the...
Washington, DC
The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

 http://www.publicintegrity.org

