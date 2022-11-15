Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight
Dividends are a valuable tool for investors, particularly if you pay attention to the most consistent dividend payers. Compare your own shopping list against these consistent dividend payers to find ones you might want to own. If you like dividends, now could be a good time to pick up some...
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Netflix's Competition Can't Stay Cheap Forever. Price Hikes Are Coming
Netflix's competitors have kept prices low since launching in order to build a subscriber base. But with rising content costs and slowing subscriber growth, profits are becoming a bigger focus. As competitors raise prices, Netflix will look like an even better value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Shiba Inu soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% last year -- but this year, the story hasn’t been so bright. Still, catalysts ahead could offer Shiba Inu a boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
What It's Really Like to Have an American Express® Gold Card
Four years in and still going strong. The credits on the card are nice -- but they can be hard to use depending on where you live. I spend enough on groceries and dining that the rewards are worth the annual fee, even compared to other options with lower fees.
Motley Fool
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Target Stock?
Target posted mixed third quarter numbers, sending its stock price lower. The retail chain expects its comps and operating margin to decline in Q4. The shares could remain depressed until management rights the ship. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Disney a Buy?
Disney shares are down sharply as it struggles with the high costs of its streaming business. The company has responded with price increases, an ad-supported option, and lower spending. Still, it's unclear how much these latest steps will help the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about
You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also...
Motley Fool
Is Chipotle a No-Brainer Stock to Buy for 2023?
Chipotle has been able to respond to rising inflation with periodic menu price increases. The restaurant chain still has a ton of growth runway left in its most important market. The shares looks expensive, a sign of investor enthusiasm surrounding the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Bought More Rocket Lab Stock -- Should You?
Rocket Lab grew its Q3 revenue more than tenfold over the past year. The company is still losing money, however, and is expected to lose more money next quarter. If Rocket Lab turns profitable, it will not be because of its rocket launches, but because of another business that's growing even bigger.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years
Innovative Industrial Properties could benefit as the U.S. cannabis industry revenue doubles over the next few years. Medical Properties Trust offers a super-high dividend yield with the financial outlook for its tenants improving. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn
Procter & Gamble is the poster child for defensive stocks. Apple still has lots of room to expand its services reach. Honeywell's investments in growth business will pay off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Some of Your Favorite Growth Stocks May Never Reach Their Previous Highs. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry
As the market has come crashing down, investors might be wondering what to do next while sitting on some hefty losses. That depends on your current and updated outlook on the stocks you own. 2021 offers a chance to learn from what happened and also better position your portfolio. You’re...
Comments / 0