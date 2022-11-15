Read full article on original website
How To Turn Your House Into A Winter Wonderland For The Holidays
The holiday rush is no joke. You've got shopping to do, parties to attend, and hot chocolate to drink. You can't even escape the rush on social media. It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you've got a constant stream of perfectly decorated homes on your feed. Around 84% of people who celebrate Christmas decorate for the occasion (per WBIW). If you're worried about decorating for the holidays, don't stress! There are plenty of ways to design the winter wonderland home of your dreams. Thankfully, you can get in on the decorating action without having to spend hundreds of dollars.
Opinion: How to get to joy this holiday season
I don't know about you, but sometimes the call to holiday joy puts me in an uneasy place, writes Tess Taylor. But, she writes, these three books are actually about moving past what feels forced and fake towards what might feel genuine and alive, together.
