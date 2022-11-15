Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
NASDAQ
Immunogen's $6,220 ovarian cancer drug to be shipped within days
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Immunogen IMGN.O said on Tuesday it will sell its newly approved ovarian cancer drug at a list price of $6,220 per vial and start shipping it "in a matter of days". Most patients will receive three to four vials per treatment cycle, putting the cost...
tipranks.com
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Spikes as Diabetes Drug Gets FDA’s Nod
Provention Bio’s shares surged after the company’s therapy that delays the onset of type 1 diabetes received the U.S. FDA’s approval. Biopharma company Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) bagged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its Tzield (Teplizumab) medicine that delays the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes in patients aged eight years and older with stage 2 Type 1 diabetes. Provention Bio stock rallied over 10% in Friday’s pre-market trading in reaction to the news.
tipranks.com
Apellis Pops After FDA Accepts NDA Amendment For Drug
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) popped in pre-market trading on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company’s unsolicited major amendment to the New Drug Application (NDA) for intravitreal pegcetacoplan. Intravitreal pegcetacoplan is used in the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in late-stage age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
tipranks.com
Ascendis Pharma’s Growth Hormone Shows Promising Results in China
Biopharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) and Visen Pharmaceuticals’ long-acting growth hormone lonapegsomatropin has demonstrated superior efficacy to daily hGH in a pivotal Phase 3 study in children with growth hormone deficiency. The drug has been licensed by ASND to Visen and is being developed in Greater China. The once-a-week...
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Positively Correlated to AMD Progression
While it remains unknown whether cataract surgery directly affects the risk of AMD and its progression, researchers recently reported that the association between the two appears to become more significant with longer follow-up periods. Photo: Wikicommons/Augen33. Click image to enlarge. As the US population ages, the number of people with...
tipranks.com
2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields, or More
Just when it looked like time to throw in the towel, the market pulled through and delivered a win. A better-than-expected reading of the consumer price index last week has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate increases. Looking at the situation for...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)
Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
tipranks.com
DLocal Shares (NASDAQ: DLO) Rally as Company Responds to Short-Seller
After plunging over 50% in yesterday’s trading session due to a short-seller report, shares of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) are 12% higher today. This came after DLocal refuted the claims made by Muddy Waters (the short seller), stating that they were inaccurate, groundless, and speculative. Is DLO a Good Stock...
tipranks.com
Sonos Stock (NASDAQ:SONO) Climbs amid Q4 Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Sonos stock is outperforming the market today following its Fiscal Q4 results. However, several new headwinds are massing against the company, and its future plans may be in jeopardy. While Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) does have some exciting new developments afoot, I’m still bearish on the company. There’s a lot going on,...
tipranks.com
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Recoups Losses; Will the Recovery Sustain?
Walmart stock has witnessed a recovery over the past month. Strong Q3 results and easing inventory issues could help sustain the recovery process. Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) stock has traded in the red for most of this year (refer to the graph below). Food and fuel inflation and excess inventory took a toll on its margins and stock price. However, Walmart’s stock has recouped most of its lost ground in the past month and eventually closed in the green following its strong Q3 results on November 15. Also, its efforts to balance inventory could support the recovery of WMT stock.
tipranks.com
GTHX Tanks After Public Offering of Shares
Shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company tanked in pre-market trading on Friday after it announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share. The company will receive total gross proceeds of $50.05 million.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Rise; Existing Home Sales Fall
Stock indices are positive 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.3%, 0.3%, and 0.2%, respectively. On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors released its U.S. Existing Home Sales report, which...
tipranks.com
Is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings?
CrowdStrike is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on November 29. Its rapid growth despite macro concerns supports the bull case. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its Q3 financial results after the market closes on November 29. Meanwhile, the ongoing momentum in its business indicates that this cybersecurity provider could once again beat the Street’s forecast. CrowdStrike’s stellar growth, regardless of macro concerns, shows the strength of its business model and supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Is Its Recent Bounce a Turning Point?
Block stock really took off recently, as cooler CPI numbers caused rates to plunge. Despite the rally, Block still faces challenges going into the new year. Regardless, the innovative fintech play seems too cheap for young investors with risk tolerance. Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) finished last week with a...
tipranks.com
Catch These 3 Cheap Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks could consider investing in the following three companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? Each of these stocks is trading near its 52-week low, offering an opportunity to purchase them at a discount and capitalize on their high yield. P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)
tipranks.com
FSLR, SEDG, or RUN: Which Solar Stock is a “Strong Buy” for Wall Street Pros?
The global energy crisis is driving higher demand for renewable energy sources, including solar. Take a look at these three solar companies and Wall Street analysts’ opinions on their stocks. We used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to stack up First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) against each...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
tipranks.com
BlackRock Ups Stake in Penny Stock MULN; Trims Holdings in AAPL and MSFT
BlackRock reduced its stakes in AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT stocks. Nonetheless, these companies remain its biggest holdings. BlackRock is also bullish on penny stocks, including MULN and HSDT. The latest 13F filing from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveals that the asset management and investment company is bullish about penny stock Mullen Automotive...
Comments / 0