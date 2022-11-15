Walmart stock has witnessed a recovery over the past month. Strong Q3 results and easing inventory issues could help sustain the recovery process. Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) stock has traded in the red for most of this year (refer to the graph below). Food and fuel inflation and excess inventory took a toll on its margins and stock price. However, Walmart’s stock has recouped most of its lost ground in the past month and eventually closed in the green following its strong Q3 results on November 15. Also, its efforts to balance inventory could support the recovery of WMT stock.

2 DAYS AGO