SAN DIEGO — William Keith has experienced homelessness on and off here for the last 20 years. His latest struggle came at the start of the pandemic. Keith had a federal housing voucher that guaranteed his rent to landlords. But as a Black man, the 66-year-old veteran said, it felt much harder to find housing than for white veterans he knew using the same program.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO