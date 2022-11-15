Read full article on original website
The graduation gap hurting homeless students
Nationwide, homeless students graduate from high school at lower rates than average, blunting their opportunities for stable jobs and increasing the risk of continued housing insecurity in adulthood. The gap is often stark: In 18 states, graduation rates for students who experienced homelessness lagged more than 20 percentage points behind...
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students
A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
Hidden toll: Thousands of schools fail to count homeless students
Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. For months, Beth Petersen paid acquaintances to take her son to school — money she sorely needed. They’d lost their apartment, her son bouncing between relatives and friends while she hotel-hopped. As hard as she tried to keep the 13-year-old at his school, they finally had to switch districts.
Programs to end homelessness fall short for Black veterans
SAN DIEGO — William Keith has experienced homelessness on and off here for the last 20 years. His latest struggle came at the start of the pandemic. Keith had a federal housing voucher that guaranteed his rent to landlords. But as a Black man, the 66-year-old veteran said, it felt much harder to find housing than for white veterans he knew using the same program.
Can you tackle systemic racism without confronting race?
It’s not a question of simple semantics. Words exercise power and consequences. In the governmental jargon that can turn rhetoric into reality, two words — “disadvantaged” and “underserved” — help to explain why one act of Congress failed to provide long sought financial assistance to Black farmers, but another may succeed.
Interested in a career in child care? There's a fair for you in Jackson
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can collaborate with local experts at the Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on the second floor of City Hall.
