2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Travis County on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m.

According to the authorities, two people and two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One of them suffered significant injuries after being pinned in the vehicle. They were transported to the Dell Seton for treatment after being extracted.

The other victim did not suffer major injuries but was also taken to the same hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured victims.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

November 15, 2022

Source: CBS Austin

