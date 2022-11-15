ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Spain is expected to launch its 'digital nomad visa' in January. Here's what we know about the program so far.

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mycuG_0jBEvt1L00
A group of tourists walking along Marques de Larios in Málaga, Spain.

Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Spain's parliament recently approved a "digital nomad visa" for foreign remote workers.
  • The visa is part of Spain's new Startups Act and is expected to pass in January 2023.
  • The minimum income requirement will likely be between €2,000 and €3,000 a month , local outlets report.

Spain has been teasing a "digital nomad" visa for over a year now that would allow remote workers to live and work in the country for up to five years.

The visa, bundled within a new startup law aiming to help the country's burgeoning tech scene , was approved by the Spanish parliament in early November. Now, the bill just needs final ratification by the Senate before going into effect.

The highly-anticipated visa is expected to officially launch in January 2023, according to local media reports. Here's everything we know about the program so far, and how it stacks up to Portugal's popular counterpart.

Digital nomads would pay a reduced income tax of 15%

Under the Startup Act, visa recipients who make less than €600,000 a year would qualify for a reduced non-resident income tax of 15% for up to four years. Typically, non-residents must pay a personal income tax of 24%.

The visa and its favorable tax structure are only open to remote workers who receive at least 80% of their income from companies located outside of Spain. Recipients can renew the one-year visa every year for up to five years, after which they can apply for permanent residency.

Experts predict an income requirement of around €2,000 a month

Spain has not said what minimum monthly income remote workers must make in order to qualify for the visa. However, some experts have predicted the threshold will be around €2,000 (approximately $2,069) a month, according to local media reports.

Spain's income requirement will likely be two times the national minimum wage in Spain (currently €1,050), which would mean digital nomads would have to make at least €2,100 in order to apply, Behar Sadiku, a spokesperson for VisaGuide, an immigration planning service told Insider.

That's slightly less than Portugal's digital nomad visa, which requires remote workers to make at least four times its minimum wage to apply. Portugal is scheduled to raise its monthly minimum wage to €760 in January, which would bring the visa's income requirement to €3,040 a month.

Portugal and Spain are competing 'in a good way' over talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGqEA_0jBEvt1L00
A woman works from the beach in Tenerife, Spain.

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

With its favorable climate and proximity to major European hubs, it's no wonder why the Iberian peninsula is becoming a digital nomad hotspot.

Before Portugal launched its digital nomad visa at the end of October, remote workers flocked to the country through its D7 visa, also known as a passive income visa. Now, Spain wants in on the action.

Unlike similar immigration schemes outside of Europe, both of the countries' digital nomad visas would allow recipients to travel visa-free throughout the Schengen Area, a region containing 26 European Union member countries where travelers can move freely without dealing with border control.

Radim Rezek, CEO and co-founder of Flatio , a short-term housing platform popular among digital nomads in Europe, told Insider that Portugal is "much more developed" in terms of attracting remote workers and tech entrepreneurs to its shores, something that Spain has sought to imitate.

"There is a little tension between them, so they kind of compete — but in a good way of course," he said.

Some local workers fear the digital nomad wave will raise the already high cost of living

While proponents of digital-nomad visas say the programs can boost local economies , some critics worry that the influx of foreign remote workers will raise housing prices in areas that are already struggling with inflation.

From Mexico City and Puerto Rico to Barcelona , many local workers have voiced concern that the influx of international remote workers since the pandemic has done more harm than good.

Spain's Startup Act and digital nomad visa have so far seen support from both sides of the political spectrum. Nadia Calviño, the country's economic affairs minister, called the bill's approval "one of the most enjoyable moments I've experienced in the Parliament."

"It's a law that will allow Spain to be at the forefront in the push and promotion of talent in this rapidly growing digital economy," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Details on US Visa For British, Italian, Singapore and Spanish Citizens

In order to obtain this travel authorization, applicants must meet the ESTA requirements for British citizens. British citizens visiting the United States can avoid the hassle of applying for a visa by registering with the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The United Kingdom is on the list of countries eligible to apply for an ESTA. Citizens of eligible countries such as the British must complete the ESTA application form before traveling to the United States for business or pleasure. The ESTA was introduced in 2009 by the US Visa Waiver Program. This visa waiver system allows UK citizens to visit the US without a visa for up to 90 days. To enter the United States without a visa, British citizens must complete the simple online ESTA application form.
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
BBC

Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies

An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
France 24

France to deport 44 of 234 migrants rescued by ship in Italy row

France has rejected asylum applications from 44 of the 234 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by the Ocean Viking NGO ship, who will be returned to their country of origin, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Tuesday. The ship was allowed to disembark at the French port of Toulon last Friday...
AFP

Former German extremist Klein dies in France

Hans-Joachim Klein, an ex-member of Germany's defunct extreme-left movement Revolutionary Cells, has died in France where he was buried on Monday, funeral services said. He went into hiding, including in France where he spent much of the 1990s until his arrest in 1998 by French anti-terror police.
France 24

Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
Business Insider

Business Insider

728K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy