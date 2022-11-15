While some people would throw out their ex’s clothing after a breakup, Ye (fka Kanye West) is not one of those types. While Ye, 45, hung out with right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on Thursday (Nov. 17) at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In photos obtained by TMZ, Ye wore items from his Balenciaga x Adidas collection, specifically a black sweatshirt and white crossover bag, while drinking a bit of bubbly from a champagne glass. Ye’s wardrobe choice comes roughly three weeks after Adidas cut ties with West over his antisemitic remarks, resulting in a financial freefall that knocked Ye off Fobes’ billionaires’ list.

