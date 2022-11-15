Read full article on original website
While some people would throw out their ex’s clothing after a breakup, Ye (fka Kanye West) is not one of those types. While Ye, 45, hung out with right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on Thursday (Nov. 17) at The Beverly Hills Hotel. In photos obtained by TMZ, Ye wore items from his Balenciaga x Adidas collection, specifically a black sweatshirt and white crossover bag, while drinking a bit of bubbly from a champagne glass. Ye’s wardrobe choice comes roughly three weeks after Adidas cut ties with West over his antisemitic remarks, resulting in a financial freefall that knocked Ye off Fobes’ billionaires’ list.
TV showrunners roundtable panel: ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘Reboot’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
The four creators on our Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel are perhaps uniquely qualified to talk about ending things. “Reboot” creator Steve Levitan guided “Modern Family” to its conclusion after 11 successful seasons. “Five Days at Memorial” co-creator Carlton Cuse was responsible for the series finale of “Lost,” one of the most significant final episodes of modern television history. “Black Bird” creator and writer Dennis Lehane has written whooper conclusions for his novels “Mystic River,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “Shutter Island.” “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman just stuck the landing on her own Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy, which...
Variety Announces In-Person Artisan Screening Series Lineup
After a two-year hiatus, Variety is pleased to announce the in-person return of its annual Screening Series with a special focus on Artisans. This year’s Artisan Screening Series launched last week with an exclusive screening of United Artists Releasing’s “Women Talking,” followed by an interview with writer-director Sarah Polley, cinematographer Luc Montpellier, costume designer Quita Alfred, production designer Peter Cosco and editors Christopher Donaldson and Roslyn Kalloo, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. To watch the Q&A, click here. Later this year, Variety will be screening Focus Features’ “Tár” with director Todd Field, Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”...
