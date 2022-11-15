Read full article on original website
The Governors Awards Bestow Honorary Oscars to Quartet Including Michael J. Fox and Diane Warren
There are some Oscar recipients who don’t have to sweat the big night — they already know they are receiving honorary statuettes at this year’s Governors Awards, which will be held Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Michael J. Fox Five-time Emmy Award winner Fox will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an Oscar statuette given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” In addition to starring in box office classics like the “Back to the Future” series, Fox has worked with some of the best directors in the...
Variety Announces In-Person Artisan Screening Series Lineup
After a two-year hiatus, Variety is pleased to announce the in-person return of its annual Screening Series with a special focus on Artisans. This year’s Artisan Screening Series launched last week with an exclusive screening of United Artists Releasing’s “Women Talking,” followed by an interview with writer-director Sarah Polley, cinematographer Luc Montpellier, costume designer Quita Alfred, production designer Peter Cosco and editors Christopher Donaldson and Roslyn Kalloo, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. To watch the Q&A, click here. Later this year, Variety will be screening Focus Features’ “Tár” with director Todd Field, Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”...
Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer To Perform ‘Chess’ In One-Night Benefit
EXCLUSIVE: Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo and Solea Pfeiffer will perform a one-night-only benefit concert of the 1986 Benny Andersson-Björn Ulvaeus-Tim Rice musical Chess next month at a Broadway theater to benefit The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). The concert, which will be held at the the Broadhurst Theatre on on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET, was announced by the Entertainment Community Fund today. The benefit will be presented in association with Tom Hulce and Ira Pittelman whose award-winning Broadway credits include Ain’t Too Proud, Green Day’s American Idiot and Spring Awakening. Criss will perform the role...
